|Bayview Hunters Point “We Can’t Breathe”
|Tuesday August 25
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|cynthia papermaster
|MLK/Bayview Park, 3rd & Carroll, SF to Lennar “Shipyard Welcome Center” to SF City Hall
For more event information: https://facebook.com/events/s/bvhp-we-cant...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 22nd, 2020 7:13 AM
