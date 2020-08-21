top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/25/2020
Bayview Hunters Point A25 "We Can't Breathe" Protest Caravan.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 25
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGreenaction for Environmental Justice
Emailgreenaction [at] greenaction.org
Phone415-447-3904
Location Details
MLK Park in the Bayview District of San Francisco @ 3rd St. and Carroll Ave. We’ll caravan to the corrupt Lennar development company “Welcome Center” at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, and from there to City Hall.
The Environmental Justice movement in Bayview Hunters Point is organizing a protest car caravan, to mobilize support for the BVHP community and to bring the attention of the wider San Francisco community and especially the city government to the historical and continuing environmental racism targeting the BVHP community. This action has been initiated by Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice, and BVHP Mothers and Fathers Committee. There is a great host of co-sponsors.

What: Environmental Justice Car and Bike Caravan Protest
Where: Gathering at MLK Park in the Bayview (SF), 3rd St. and Carroll Ave.
Who: Sponsors:
Bayview Hunters Point Mothers & Fathers Committee

Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice

Literacy for Environmental Justice

San Francisco Bay View Newspaper

Co-Sponsors: PODER, ANSWER-Act Now to Stop War & End Racism - Bay Area, OccupySF Environmental Justice Working Group, Codepink Golden Gate, Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute (MCLI), Extinction Rebellion SF Bay, National Lawyers Guild/ San Francisco & many others.
Why: Tell Mayor Breed & Board of Supervisors:
Stop Environmental Racism, Pollution & Displacement
Clean up radioactive & toxic waste at Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site & other contaminated sites in our community!
Stop Upscale Developments that pollute & displace people of color!
Protect the BVHP Community, Not Polluters & Developers!

Please RSVP Here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/282910279668538?resurrect_cookie=1#_=_

And Here:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/bayview-hunters-point-says-we-cant-breathe/

For promotional flyers and posters, go here
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sGqYaoGYnsTdeL4bhQKjbk-e5JdA1R-b

Slogans/chants/signs:

Stop Gentrification! Stop India Basin!
Lennar is Illegal! Stop Displacement!
Stop Killing US! Clean up the Shipyard!
Land is Life. Displacement is Death. Stop Gentrification!
Cops, Covid & Shipyard Cover-ups: BVHP Can’t Breathe!
Contamination, Covid, Corruption: Stop Environmental Racism!
City Hall: Do Your Damn Job! Protect the Bayview!
We Will Not Stand By While People in the Bayview Die!
bvhp_a25_we_can_t_breathe_flyer_grey_yellow.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.8MB)
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 21st, 2020 7:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code