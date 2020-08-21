The Environmental Justice movement in Bayview Hunters Point is organizing a protest car caravan, to mobilize support for the BVHP community and to bring the attention of the wider San Francisco community and especially the city government to the historical and continuing environmental racism targeting the BVHP community. This action has been initiated by Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice, and BVHP Mothers and Fathers Committee. There is a great host of co-sponsors.
What: Environmental Justice Car and Bike Caravan Protest
Where: Gathering at MLK Park in the Bayview (SF), 3rd St. and Carroll Ave.
Who: Sponsors:
Bayview Hunters Point Mothers & Fathers Committee
Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice
Literacy for Environmental Justice
San Francisco Bay View Newspaper
Co-Sponsors: PODER, ANSWER-Act Now to Stop War & End Racism - Bay Area, OccupySF Environmental Justice Working Group, Codepink Golden Gate, Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute (MCLI), Extinction Rebellion SF Bay, National Lawyers Guild/ San Francisco & many others.
Why: Tell Mayor Breed & Board of Supervisors:
Stop Environmental Racism, Pollution & Displacement
Clean up radioactive & toxic waste at Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site & other contaminated sites in our community!
Stop Upscale Developments that pollute & displace people of color!
Protect the BVHP Community, Not Polluters & Developers!
Please RSVP Here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/282910279668538?resurrect_cookie=1#_=_
And Here:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/bayview-hunters-point-says-we-cant-breathe/
For promotional flyers and posters, go here
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sGqYaoGYnsTdeL4bhQKjbk-e5JdA1R-b
Slogans/chants/signs:
Stop Gentrification! Stop India Basin!
Lennar is Illegal! Stop Displacement!
Stop Killing US! Clean up the Shipyard!
Land is Life. Displacement is Death. Stop Gentrification!
Cops, Covid & Shipyard Cover-ups: BVHP Can’t Breathe!
Contamination, Covid, Corruption: Stop Environmental Racism!
City Hall: Do Your Damn Job! Protect the Bayview!
We Will Not Stand By While People in the Bayview Die!
