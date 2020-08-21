



What: Environmental Justice Car and Bike Caravan Protest

Where: Gathering at MLK Park in the Bayview (SF), 3rd St. and Carroll Ave.

Who: Sponsors:

Bayview Hunters Point Mothers & Fathers Committee



Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice



Literacy for Environmental Justice



San Francisco Bay View Newspaper



Co-Sponsors: PODER, ANSWER-Act Now to Stop War & End Racism - Bay Area, OccupySF Environmental Justice Working Group, Codepink Golden Gate, Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute (MCLI), Extinction Rebellion SF Bay, National Lawyers Guild/ San Francisco & many others.

Why: Tell Mayor Breed & Board of Supervisors:

Stop Environmental Racism, Pollution & Displacement

Clean up radioactive & toxic waste at Hunters Point Shipyard Superfund Site & other contaminated sites in our community!

Stop Upscale Developments that pollute & displace people of color!

Protect the BVHP Community, Not Polluters & Developers!



Please RSVP Here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/282910279668538?resurrect_cookie=1#_=_



And Here:

https://actionnetwork.org/events/bayview-hunters-point-says-we-cant-breathe/



For promotional flyers and posters, go here

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sGqYaoGYnsTdeL4bhQKjbk-e5JdA1R-b



Slogans/chants/signs:



Stop Gentrification! Stop India Basin!

Lennar is Illegal! Stop Displacement!

Stop Killing US! Clean up the Shipyard!

Land is Life. Displacement is Death. Stop Gentrification!

Cops, Covid & Shipyard Cover-ups: BVHP Can’t Breathe!

Contamination, Covid, Corruption: Stop Environmental Racism!

City Hall: Do Your Damn Job! Protect the Bayview!

