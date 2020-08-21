From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Don't Throw Us Under The Bus! SMART 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Fight For Healthcare
The San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews and the SFUSD school board are taking away healthcare benefits from the SMART 1741 school bus drivers and union members protested on 8/20/20
SMART 1741 SF School bus drivers rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand the continuance of their healthcare and against the union busting by the San Francisco Superintendent & San Francisco school board.
The professional school bus drivers have driven for decades and the SFUSD superintendent Matthews and school board in a union busting tactic are outsourcing the transportation of students to an UBER type operation called ZUM.
Speakers included UESF teachers who also supported their struggle for justice.
Additional media:
In Midst Of Covid Pandemic SMART Local 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Face Attack By SFUSD & First Student On Healthcare
https://youtu.be/y39agJS6hcQ
UBER ZUM For School Kids? Stop SFUSD Union Busting Endangering Students Says SMART 1741 At Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAc_SsfBZ4c&t=8s WorkWeek
SF SMART 1741 Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety, Union Busting & ZUM Outsourcing At SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avN9Ru5NgLo&t=1s
Privatization & Union Busting Changes to SFUSD school transportation on the horizon
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/changes-to-school-transportation-on-the-horizon/
First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7
SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk
Stop retaliation, racism and bullying by principal of Martin Luther King Middle School
https://sfbayview.com/2012/12/stop-retaliation-racism-and-bullying-by-principal-of-martin-luther-king-middle-school/
SF Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School Administration Accused Of Violence, Bullying
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-teachers-protest_n_1877799
SF Martin Luther King UESF School Teachers & Parents Protest Reign Of Bullying And Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zVuIU2dMmY&t=2s
Stop The Bullying/Retaliation At SF MLK School By Principal & Carranza Criminal Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nap7Y-KBUeo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
