Don't Throw Us Under The Bus! SMART 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Fight For Healthcare by Labor Video Project

Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM The San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews and the SFUSD school board are taking away healthcare benefits from the SMART 1741 school bus drivers and union members protested on 8/20/20



The professional school bus drivers have driven for decades and the SFUSD superintendent Matthews and school board in a union busting tactic are outsourcing the transportation of students to an UBER type operation called ZUM.



Speakers included UESF teachers who also supported their struggle for justice.



Production of Labor Video Project

