Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Don't Throw Us Under The Bus! SMART 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Fight For Healthcare
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM
The San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews and the SFUSD school board are taking away healthcare benefits from the SMART 1741 school bus drivers and union members protested on 8/20/20
sm_smart_rally_crowd_8-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SMART 1741 SF School bus drivers rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand the continuance of their healthcare and against the union busting by the San Francisco Superintendent & San Francisco school board.

The professional school bus drivers have driven for decades and the SFUSD superintendent Matthews and school board in a union busting tactic are outsourcing the transportation of students to an UBER type operation called ZUM.

Speakers included UESF teachers who also supported their struggle for justice.

Additional media:
In Midst Of Covid Pandemic SMART Local 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Face Attack By SFUSD & First Student On Healthcare
https://youtu.be/y39agJS6hcQ

UBER ZUM For School Kids? Stop SFUSD Union Busting Endangering Students Says SMART 1741 At Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAc_SsfBZ4c&t=8s WorkWeek

SF SMART 1741 Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety, Union Busting & ZUM Outsourcing At SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avN9Ru5NgLo&t=1s

Privatization & Union Busting Changes to SFUSD school transportation on the horizon
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/changes-to-school-transportation-on-the-horizon/

First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7

SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk

Stop retaliation, racism and bullying by principal of Martin Luther King Middle School
https://sfbayview.com/2012/12/stop-retaliation-racism-and-bullying-by-principal-of-martin-luther-king-middle-school/

SF Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School Administration Accused Of Violence, Bullying
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-teachers-protest_n_1877799

SF Martin Luther King UESF School Teachers & Parents Protest Reign Of Bullying And Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zVuIU2dMmY&t=2s

Stop The Bullying/Retaliation At SF MLK School By Principal & Carranza Criminal Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nap7Y-KBUeo

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/fuvQ8YsEYrM
§Don't Take Away My Healthcare
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_smart1741_don_t_take_away_our_healthcare_8-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A SMART Local 1741 school driver protests the cancellation of healthcare benefits.
https://youtu.be/fuvQ8YsEYrM
§Don't Throw Us Under The Bus
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_smart1741_don_t_throw_us_undere_the_bus.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Drivers say that they are being thrown under the bus.
https://youtu.be/fuvQ8YsEYrM
§Roll Over And Die
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_smart1741_roll_over_and_die_8-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A SMART 1741 driver on the attacks on on her and other members.
https://youtu.be/fuvQ8YsEYrM
§SFUSD School Board & Superintendent Ending Healthcare & Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 21st, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_sfusd_school_bd.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The SFUSD school board and Superintendent are cutting of healthcare of SMART Local 1741 members and outsourcing the transportation of students to a UBER type operator ZOOM.
https://youtu.be/fuvQ8YsEYrM
