This is the short version of a request sent via email from Tenants Together, a statewide renters support group to pass legislation to protect tenants and homeowners survive this crisis without losing their homes.

David Chiu's Assembly Bill 1436 is headed to the floor of the California State Senate! AB 1436 will stop evictions and foreclosures for inability to pay rents and mortgages in full both during the pandemic and up to a year after it ends.It will keep renters safe in their homes, keep homeowners and small landlords afloat, and keep Wall Street speculators from buying up foreclosed property like they did in 2008.Here's the bad news: Last week, the California Judicial Council voted to restart eviction and foreclosure cases in court beginning on September 1st. That means we have seven days to pass AB 1436 through the State Senate and Assembly, with a 2/3 majority to take effect in time, and it's not going to be easy. We are in a crisis moment, and powerful real estate interests are pushing hard to stop this bill. We need to pass AB 1436 as it is written now so that eviction protections for renters aren't means-tested, watered down, or full of loopholes.If you haven't written your legislators yet to support AB 1436, sign here NOW to stop the eviction and foreclosure cliff. Share with everyone you know in California. We need all hands on deck!California renters and homeowners untied to protect each other. Please consider how you may help protect the residents of the state of California.