San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|Giants and Warriors Workers Fight Back
|Date
|Tuesday August 25
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Marc Norton
|Location Details
|
ORACLE PARK (Giant's ballpark)
PICKET LINE: Willie Mays statue, 3rd & King Streets
CAR CARAVAN: ILWU parking lot, 2nd & King Streets
|
