Join with thousands of others across the country to #SaveThePostOffice. Functional democracy is good.
Disrupting the Postal Service is bad.
Come out and support your constitutionally mandated USPS that:
*delivers life-saving medications to veterans (and anyone, really)
*builds small businesses by providing affordable shipping
*connects rural America to the rest of the country (and most importantly)
*Facilitates free and fair elections by reducing voter disenfranchisement
One of hundreds of rallies nationwide spearheaded by MoveOn and Indivisible.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/22/2020
|Save the Post Office Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Patty Hoyt
|Location Details
|
This will be at the Novato Post Office at 1537 S. Novato Blvd.
|
For more event information: https://act.moveon.org/event/save-the-post...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 11:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network