Join with thousands of others across the country to #SaveThePostOffice. Functional democracy is good.

Disrupting the Postal Service is bad.

Come out and support your constitutionally mandated USPS that:

*delivers life-saving medications to veterans (and anyone, really)

*builds small businesses by providing affordable shipping

*connects rural America to the rest of the country (and most importantly)

*Facilitates free and fair elections by reducing voter disenfranchisement



One of hundreds of rallies nationwide spearheaded by MoveOn and Indivisible.

