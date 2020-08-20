From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ by Labor Video Project

Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 9:16 PM Uber and Lyft workers and supporters protested at the UBER World Headquarters to demand worker benefits and also to oppose Proposition 22 which would undermine AB5 which forces ridedshare companies to pay workers comp, disability and social security,

to oppose Proposition 22 which would eliminate AB5 which treats drivers as employees.

UBER and Lyft and other gig companies are spending over $100 million to overturn AB 5 and the companies refuse to abide by the law and have been appealing in the courts to avoid carrying out the law.

AB5 became law in Junuary 2020 and under the law failure to pay workers compensation is a crime yet the District Attorneys and State Attorney General Xavier Becerra have refused to prosecute these companies for illegal activity.



Failing to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense



A: Failing to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both.

California employers are required by law to have workers' compensation insurance, even if they have only one employee. And, if your employees get hurt or sick because of work, you are required to pay for workers' compensation benefits.



Q: What happens if I’m uninsured and an employee is injured?



A: Failing to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both. Additionally, the state issues penalties of up to $100,000 against illegally uninsured employers.



If an employee gets hurt or sick because of work and you are not insured, you are responsible for paying all bills related to the injury or illness. Contact the information and assistance officer at your local DWC office for further information. You should be aware that workers’ compensation benefits are only the exclusive remedy for injuries suffered on the job when you are properly insured. If you are illegally uninsured and an employee gets sick or hurt because of work, that employee can file a civil action against you in addition to filing a workers’ compensation claim.



If you fail to pay required benefits you may also be contacted by the Uninsured Employers' Benefit Trust Fund.





Answers to frequently asked questions about workers' compensation for employers



https://www.dir.ca.gov/dwc/faqs.html

español



In addition to the FAQs below, employers may call 1-800-736-7401 to hear recorded information on a variety of workers’ compensation topics 24 hours a day.



Employers may also call a local office of the state Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) and speak to the Information and Assistance Unit for help during regular business hours.



Employers may find the DWC’s fact sheets and guides for injured workers useful and can access them at



Topics covered in this FAQ include:



Insurance coverage

Employees

Medical care

Reporting fraud

Illegally uninsured employers



About insurance coverage:



Q. Who is required to purchase workers' compensation insurance?



A: All California employers must provide workers’ compensation benefits to their employees under California Labor Code Section 3700. If a business employs one or more employees, then it must satisfy the requirement of the law.



Sometimes a business owner (sole proprietor) may desire to purchase workers’ compensation insurance to cover himself/herself only. The inclusion of a sole proprietor must be clearly stated in the workers’ compensation policy or must be added as a coverage endorsement to the policy. Since workers’ compensation insurance is a type of liability insurance where the employer assumes complete liability for all worker injuries, a workers’ compensation policy for a sole proprietor may not be the best choice.



Purchasing health, life, and/or disability income insurance can be a viable option to workers’ compensation for a sole proprietor. Contact a licensed commercial broker-agent or a casualty broker-agent for further information and consultation.



Executive officers and directors of corporations must be included in workers’ compensation coverage, unless the corporation is fully owned by the directors and officers. If the directors and officers fully own the corporation, then they may elect to be excluded from workers’ compensation benefits. Fully owned corporations may want to discuss the option to include or exclude their officers and directors with a licensed commercial broker-agent.



California Labor Code Section 3351 defines who is an employee, and therefore who can be covered under a workers’ compensation policy. Whether a business is a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or a corporation, it is beneficial to develop a working relationship with a reliable, competent broker-agent who can explain coverage eligibility issues and present options based on the organization model of a business.



Q: How can I find out who provides workers' compensation coverage for another business in California?



A: The DWC does not provide workers’ compensation insurance for employers and does not maintain information about employers and their respective insurers. To find out which insurer provides workers’ compensation insurance for a specific employer, contact the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau (WCIRB). The roster of self-insured employers can be found on the Self Insurance Plans Web page.



Basic facts for employers on workers’ compensation can be found in the DWC’s fact sheet for employers.



Q: Where do I get workers' compensation insurance?



A: Employers must purchase workers’ compensation insurance from either a licensed insurance company or through the State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund). Employers may also have the option to self-insure for workers’ compensation.



A commercial broker-agent can assist a business with purchasing workers’ compensation insurance from a licensed insurance company and can assist with information on State Fund and self-insurance. Also, information on insurance companies licensed to sell workers’ compensation insurance and an online rate comparison of the top 50 workers’ compensation insurers can be accessed on the California Department of Insurance (CDI) Web site at



State Fund is a state-operated entity that exists in order to transact workers’ compensation on a non-profit basis. State Fund competes with private workers’ compensation insurance companies for business and also operates as the insurer of last resort if private companies are not willing to offer workers’ compensation insurance.



Q: What about self-insurance?



A: Self-insurance requires state approval, a net worth of at least $5 million, net income of $500,000 per year and posting of a security deposit. While historically only very large companies could self-insure because of legal requirements, in recent years group self-insurance, in which several small employers in the same homogenous industry pool their workers' compensation liabilities, has increased in popularity as an alternative to traditional coverage. Contact your broker or the state's Office of Self Insurance Plans for information on how to self-insure.



A self-insured employer has the option of administering its own workers' compensation claims or contracting with a third party administrator (TPA) to provide these services.



Q: How much does workers' compensation insurance cost?



A: Workers' compensation insurance premium rates are not regulated by the state. While the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau – the licensed statistical agent for the state insurance commissioner – issues recommended rates and carriers must file their rates with the California Department of Insurance, rates can vary from carrier to carrier. Like any good consumer, you should shop around for a carrier that best meets your needs. Cost is one consideration, but there are other factors to look at: services provided, ease of access to the claims adjusters, their familiarity with your industry, the doctors in their network, etc. If you have a broker or agent, he or she should be able to give you expert guidance.



Q: What determines how much I’ll pay for my premiums?



A: A number of factors go into determining the annual premium your insurance carrier will charge. These include your industry classification, your company's past history of work-related injuries (known as your experience modification), your payroll, any special underwriting adjustments such as use of a certified health care organization, and any special group or dividend programs you may be eligible for.



Back to top



About my employees:



Q: Can my employees help pay for my workers' compensation insurance?



A: No. Workers' compensation insurance is part of your cost of doing business. An employer cannot ask employees to help pay the insurance premium.



Q: What are my posting requirements?



A: You must post the “notice to employees” poster in a conspicuous place at the work site. This poster provides employees with information on your workers' compensation coverage and where to get medical care for work injuries. Specific requirements are contained in sections 3550-3553 of the California Labor Code. Failure to post this notice is a misdemeanor that can result in a civil penalty of up to $7,000 per violation. Contact your insurer to get the posting notice and the required information that must be included on it.



You must also provide newly hired employees with a workers’ compensation pamphlet explaining their rights and responsibilities.



Q: Where do I get the claim forms I need to give my employees if they get sick or hurt because of work?



A: Your workers' compensation claims administrator (generally your insurance carrier or third party administrator if you are self-insured and have one) provides the claim form in the quantities you need. You can also download it from the forms page of the DWC website.



Q: What should I do if my employee gets sick or hurt on the job?



A: You must:



Provide a workers’ compensation claim form to them within one working day after the work-related injury or illness is reported

Return a copy of the completed form to the employee within one working day of receipt

If your employees are covered by a Medical Provider Network (MPN), make sure the injured worker is provided with a complete MPN employee notification and that an initial medical evaluation is arranged with an MPN physician

Forward the claim form, along with your report of occupational injury or illness, to the claims administrator within one working day of receipt

Within one working day of receiving the employee’s claim, authorize up to $10,000 in appropriate medical treatment

Provide transitional work (light duty) whenever appropriate

If the employee is the victim of a crime that happened at work, you must give notice of workers’ compensation eligibility within one working day of the crime.

Q: Can my injured employee work while he or she is recovering?



A: Soon after the injury, the employee’s treating doctor will examine him or her and send a report to the claims administrator regarding the injured employee’s medical condition. If the treating doctor says the injured employee is able to work, the doctor should describe:



Clear and specific limits, if any, on the employee’s job tasks while recovering. These are called work restrictions. They are intended to protect your employee from further injury (example: no work that requires repetitive bending or stooping);

Changes needed, if any, in the employee’s schedule, assignments, equipment or other working conditions while recovering (example: provide headset to avoid awkward positions of the head and neck);

If the treating doctor reports that the employee cannot work at all while recovering, the employee cannot be required to work.

Q: My employee has work restrictions. What does that mean?



A: If the employee’s treating doctor reports that he or she can return to work under specific work restrictions, any work you assign to the employee must meet these restrictions. You might, for example, change certain tasks or provide helpful equipment. If you do not have work available that meets these restrictions, the injured employee cannot be required to work.



Q: What if my employee has no work restrictions?



A: If the employee’s treating doctor reports that he or she can return to work without restrictions, you usually must give your employee the same job and pay they had before they were injured. You can require the injured employee to take the job. This could happen soon after the injury, or it could happen much later, after his or her condition has improved.



Q: My injured employee is ready to return to work. What kind of work may I offer her?



A: The job must meet the work restrictions in the doctor’s report. The offer could involve:



Regular work: Your employee’s old job, for a period of at least 12 months, paying the same wages and benefits as paid at the time of an injury and located within a reasonable commuting distance of where your employee lived at the time of the injury.

Modified work: Your employee’s old job, with some changes that allows her do to it. If your employee’s doctor says she will not be able to return to the job she had at the time of injury, you are encouraged to offer her modified work instead of supplemental job displacement benefits (SJDB). The alternative work must meet your employee’s work restrictions, last at least 12 months, pay at least 85 percent of the wages and benefits your employee was paid at the time she was injured and be within a reasonable commuting distance of where your employee lived at the time of injury.

Alternative work: A new job at your business. If your employee’s doctor says she will not be able to return to the job she had at the time of injury, you are encouraged to offer your employee alternative work instead of SJDB. The alternative work must meet your employee’s work restrictions, last at least 12 months, pay at least 85 percent of the wages and benefits your employee was paid at the time she was injured, and be within a reasonable commuting distance of where your employee lived at the time of injury.

If you offer your employee modified or alternative work, your employee may have only 30 days to accept the offer. If your employee doesn’t respond within 30 days, you may withdraw the offer.



If your employee fails to respond to the offer of modified or alternative work within 30 days or rejects the job offer, your employee will probably not be entitled to supplemental job displacement benefits.



Back to top



About medical care:



Q: What are medical provider networks?



A: A medical provider network (MPN) is a group of health care providers set up by your insurer (or you if you are a self-insured employer) or by an entity that provides physician network services and approved by DWC's administrative director to treat workers injured on the job. Each MPN includes a mix of doctors specializing in work-related injuries and doctors with expertise in general areas of medicine. If your employees are covered by an MPN, their workers’ compensation medical needs will be taken care of by doctors in the network unless they were eligible to pre-designate their personal doctor and did so before their injury happened.



Q: What is a health care organization?



A: A health care organization (HCO) is an organization certified by the DWC to provide managed medical care to injured workers.



Q: What does predesignating a personal doctor involve?



A: This is a process your employees can use to tell you they want their personal physician to treat them for a work injury. Employees can pre-designate their personal doctor of medicine (M.D.) or doctor of osteopathy (D.O.) only if the following conditions are met:



The employee gives you a written notice predesignating the employee's personal physician or medical group prior to the date of injury for which treatment is sought and the notice includes the physician's name and business address;

The employee has healthcare coverage for non-occupational injuries or illnesses on the date of injury in a plan, policy or fund; and

The employee's personal physician or medical group agrees to be predesignated prior to the dates of injury.

The DWC has a form for predesignating a personal physician on the forms page of its website.



Q: My employee would like to be treated by his or her personal chiropractor or acupuncturist. How does that work?



A. If you or your insurer does not have a MPN, the employee may be able to change his or her treating physician to their personal chiropractor or acupuncturist following a work-related injury or illness. In order to be eligible to make this change, the employee must give you the name and business address of a personal chiropractor or acupuncturist in writing prior to the injury or illness, using a form called the notice of personal chiropractor or personal acupuncturist.



Q: This is a family business and I’d like to pay the doctor cash. Is that OK?



A: No. It is illegal for an employer to pay medical bills directly. You must file a claim form (DWC form 1) with your claims administrator for all injuries that require more than first aid.



Back to top



About reporting fraud:



Q: What can I do if I think an employee's workers' compensation claim is not valid?



A: You should report that opinion to your workers' comp claims administrator. Tell them all the facts you know, any witnesses you may be aware of, and the people they should talk to. Follow up any phone or verbal report with a letter.



Q: I received a notice of hearing on a claim for a person I never heard of and didn’t hire. What should I do?



A: Inform your claims administrator and follow up with a letter.



Q: Isn’t workers’ comp fraud a crime? Who investigates these cases?



A: Yes, workers’ compensation fraud is a crime and it can come in many forms: a worker saying they were injured on the job when their injury really occurred while skiing; an employer saying their employees work at desk jobs when they’re really construction laborers; a medical provider billing for six treatments on an injured worker when they only provided two, etc. These are just a few examples of fraud in the workers’ comp system. Fraud is a serious problem and should be reported to the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for investigation. The CDI has more information regarding fraudat its website. The CDI works closely with other agencies to investigate possible fraud cases and also works with local district attorneys’ offices to prosecute those caught violating the law.



Back to top



About being illegally uninsured:



Q: What happens if I’m uninsured and an employee is injured?



A: Failing to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both. Additionally, the state issues penalties of up to $100,000 against illegally uninsured employers.



If an employee gets hurt or sick because of work and you are not insured, you are responsible for paying all bills related to the injury or illness. Contact the information and assistance officer at your local DWC office for further information. You should be aware that workers’ compensation benefits are only the exclusive remedy for injuries suffered on the job when you are properly insured. If you are illegally uninsured and an employee gets sick or hurt because of work, that employee can file a civil action against you in addition to filing a workers’ compensation claim.



If you fail to pay required benefits you may also be contacted by the Uninsured Employers' Benefit Trust Fund.



Q: What is the Uninsured Employers’ Benefit Trust Fund?



A: The Uninsured Employer's Benefit Trust Fund (UEBTF) is a special unit within the Division of Workers' Compensation that may pay benefits to injured workers who get hurt or ill while working for an illegally uninsured employer. The UEBTF pursues reimbursement of expenditures from the responsible employer through all available avenues, including filing liens against their property.



Q: Can I be fined for not carrying workers' compensation insurance?



A: Yes, you can be fined and more. If the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (state labor commissioner) determines an employer is operating without workers' compensation coverage, a stop order will be issued. This order prohibits the use of employee labor until coverage is obtained, and failure to observe it is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 60 days, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The Division of Labor Standards Enforcement will also assess a penalty the greater of (1) twice the amount the employer would have paid in workers’ compensation premiums during the period the employer was uninsured, determined according to subdivision (c), or (2) the sum of one thousand five hundred dollars ($1,500) per employee employed during the period the employer was uninsured. [Labor Code section 3722(b)].



Additionally, if an injured worker files a workers' compensation claim that goes before the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and a judge finds the employer had not secured insurance as required by law, when the dispute is resolved the uninsured employer may be assessed a penalty of $10,000 per employee on the payroll at the time of injury if the worker's case was found to be compensable, or $2,000 per employee on the payroll at the time of injury if the worker's case was non-compensable, up to a maximum of $100,000. [Labor Code Section 3722(d) and (f)].



Finally, as noted in answer to a previous question, failure to secure workers' compensation insurance is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or by a fine of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000) or by both that imprisonment and fine. (Labor Code Section 3700.5)



Q: How do I get proof of coverage?



A: Request a certificate of insurance from your insurance carrier.



Q: Where can I report an employer for not carrying workers' compensation insurance?



A: You may report an uninsured employer to the nearest office of the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement. The offices are also listed in the state government section of the white pages of your local telephone directory under industrial relations, labor standards enforcement.





https://www.damfirm.com/penalties-not-providing-workers-comp/



The California workers’ compensation program is in place to protect employees in the event of work-related injuries. According to the California Labor Code Section 3700, all California employers must provide workers’ comp benefits to employees – any business that employs one or more employees must satisfy this law. The state of California takes the workers’ compensation program very seriously. Failure to obey workers’ compensation laws can lead to the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) shutting down operation and penalizing negligent employers.



To learn more about employee rights, speak to an Orange County workers’ compensation lawyer today.



FINES AND JAIL TIME



In California, it is a criminal offense not to have workers’ compensation coverage for employees. Section 3700.5 of the CA Labor Code defines failure to have workers’ comp coverage as a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment of up to one year in the county jail and/or fines of not less than $10,000.



In addition, the state has the right to penalize illegally uninsured employers up to $100,000. The DLSE will assess a penalty of either twice the amount the employer would have paid in workers’ comp premiums during the uninsured time (determined according to subdivision) or the sum of $1,500 per employee during the uninsured time – whichever is greater.



If an injured employee files a workers’ comp claim with the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, and the judge finds the employer guilty of illegally failing to secure insurance, the uninsured employer may face penalties of up to $10,000 per employee on the payroll at the time of the original worker’s injury. This occurs if the Appeals Board finds the worker’s case to be compensable. Otherwise, the employer faces $2,000 per employee on the payroll at the time of the injury, up to a maximum of $100,000.



Effective January 1, 2011, the DLSE can issue a stop order at the time of discovering the issue. The stop order prohibits the employer from using employee labor until it obtains coverage. Failure to observe the stop order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in the county jail and/or fines of up to $10,000.



At the time of the stop order issuance, the DLSE will also assess penalties of $1,000 per employee on the payroll, up to $100,000. The Uninsured Employers’ Benefit Trust Fund may contact an illegally uninsured employer in pursuit of reimbursement of expenditures from the employer. The UEBTF will explore all available avenues to find the funding, including liens against the employer’s properties.



WHAT HAPPENS IF I GET HURT AT WORK AND THEY DON’T OFFER WORKERS COMPENSATION?



If a worker suffers an injury on the job while an employer does not have insurance, the employer is responsible for paying all bills related to the injury. In addition, the employee will have the right to file a personal injury claim against the employer. This claim is for the negligence of the employer in failing to carry insurance, as the law requires. In a civil claim, if found guilty, the courts may penalize the employer by having to pay for the injured worker’s medical bills, lost wages, lost the capacity to work, pain and suffering, disability, and more. In California, there is currently no damage cap on personal injury claims (other than in medical malpractice cases).



REAL-WORLD EXAMPLE IN CALIFORNIA: EMPLOYER DIDN’T OFFER WORKERS COMP



Recently, the Monterey County District Attorney, Dean. D. Flippo, made an announcement regarding an employer found guilty of failure to secure workers’ comp insurance, Fernando Sanchez. This was Sanchez’s second conviction for the same offense. The courts placed Sanchez on probation for three years, plus 40 days in county jail and a $10,000 fine to the Uninsured Employers Fund. Sanchez must also maintain workers’ comp insurance for all employees.



Sanchez is an example of what can happen to employers who fail to fulfill the legal requirements for workers’ compensation insurance in California. To report an employer for failing to have workers’ compensation insurance, contact your nearest Labor Commissioner’s Office. § Workers Can't Wake by Labor Video Project

Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 9:16 PM Workers protested the lack of social security, disability and workers compensation. UBER, Lyft and other companies are flagrantly violating California law. https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

§ Driver Demanding Benefits For Their Job by Labor Video Project

Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 9:16 PM Idan Alva, a driver spoke about the fight for driver benefits. https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

§ Driver With Dog by Labor Video Project

Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 9:16 PM Former driver Peter talked about the real fear of getting Covid and the lack of protection from UBER of drivers. https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA