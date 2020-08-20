GLIDE Expands Access to its Free, Low-barrier Tenderloin Neighborhood COVID Testing Site by GLIDE

GLIDE expands access to its free, low-barrier Tenderloin neighborhood COVID testing site and continues to provide essential services to meet the growing needs of vulnerable residents.

In an effort to ensure accessible testing for vulnerable communities in the Tenderloin neighborhood, GLIDE is pleased to announce that it has added an additional day to its weekly COVID-19 testing site and will now operate two days a week. The pop-up, free testing site in GLIDE’s parking lot adjacent to the entrance (330 Ellis Street) is now operating on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. GLIDE’s Walk-In Center staff are available to register participants in GLIDE’s lobby on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, with the goal of moving toward same-day registration in the near future.



San Francisco Department of Public Health in collaboration with Color, a health tech company providing a high-volume COVID-19 test lab in SF, will administer the tests, provide test results by phone, and conduct contact tracing and offer social services if test results are positive. For individuals who do not have phones, GLIDE can assist with lowering barriers by connecting the person with access to their test results, contact tracing interviews (an essential component of follow up for positive test results), and information about the importance of working with contact tracers to slow the spread of the virus.



There is no cost and everyone is eligible for a test. No ID or health insurance or doctor’s note required. For more information, please contact GLIDE’s Walk-In Center at (415) 674-6012 or see GLIDE’s webpage, glide.org/testing.



In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, GLIDE continues to adapt its programs and provide essential services onsite and throughout the city to meet the growing needs of the city’s most vulnerable residents. Powered by its dedicated staff, community supporters, and creative partnerships, GLIDE has modified and expanded essential services to address rising unemployment, food insecurity and other vulnerabilities among unhoused and extremely-low-income people.



Rethink Food, a nonprofit organization that redirects excess food from restaurants to organizations serving those in need, is partnering with Petit Crenn, one of Michelin Star–rated chef Dominique Crenn’s restaurants, to provide 400 fresh cooked meals per day, Monday through Friday, to GLIDE's Daily Free Meals program. Dominique Crenn and her team have visited GLIDE to assist its staff in serving the meals. GLIDE’s Daily Free Meals program is now providing up to 15,000 nutritious meals weekly, including on-site in the Tenderloin and to individuals and community partners across the city.



GLIDE’s OPT-IN mobile outreach program is providing integrated care and services—including food, water, hygiene and harm reduction kits, HIV and Hep C testing, and COVID-19 screenings and referrals—to thousands of unhoused San Franciscans at encampments, SROs and community-based organizations across San Francisco.



GLIDE’s Family Youth and Childcare Center continues to support its 148 enrolled families with a range of in-person and online educational resources and classes for children and parents, as well as with online case management, and basic necessities available for pick-up including healthy meals, hygiene kits, diapers, and art and activity supplies for the kids.



While in-person church gatherings are restricted, GLIDE Church’s ever-popular Celebration Online continues every Sunday morning at 9:00 & 11:00 am via Facebook live. Participants do not need to have a Facebook account to view the livestream. For additional information on GLIDE Church and GLIDE’s ongoing programs, please visit GLIDE.org.



About GLIDE:

GLIDE is a nationally recognized center for social justice dedicated to fighting systemic injustices, creating pathways out of poverty and crisis, and transforming lives. GLIDE’s integrated comprehensive services, advocacy initiatives, and inclusive community empower individuals, families, and children to achieve stability and thrive. GLIDE is on the forefront of addressing some of the most pressing issues including racial and social injustices, poverty, housing insecurity, drug use disorder, and food insecurity.

