WEBINAR: #LetMeVote: Supporting Voting Rights in California Jails: A Community Training
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 @ 12:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://aclu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gIi5168mTLOJOu_mQU7plg
Learn more at https://www.letmevoteca.org/
Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy, and most people who are incarcerated in California jails have the right to vote.
There are roughly 82,000 people in California’s jails, and practically all of those individuals who are adult citizens have the right to vote. However, people incarcerated in county jails still experience a unique set of obstacles when they reach for the ballot box.
As a result, many eligible adult citizens are locked out of the democratic process purely because they are in jail. The good news is that there are many strategies for community advocates, county elections offices, and sheriffs to break down barriers to democracy for people in county jails.
This empowering virtual training follows the release of an exciting new resource – Voting in California Jails: A Community Toolkit. This training will highlight key tools from the new toolkit, including different models for jail voter registration and turnout as well as best practices for doing voter engagement work in jails.
Organizers:
ACLU of Northern California
ACLU of Southern California
League of Women Voters of California
Supporting Partners:
Alameda Public Defender’s Office
A New Way of Life Reentry Project
Legal Services for Prisoners with Children
Pillars of the Community
Santa Cruz County Elections Office.
_______________________________________________________________
VOTE: #Vote2020 #VoterRegistration
Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
Check your current registration information & status at the same link.
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
CENSUS: #2020Census #BeCounted
The 2020 Census is significant in the fight for political power for Black people,
Indigenous people, other people of color, and all oppressed people across the U.S.
The census determines essential funding of public schools, college scholarships,
Medicare, Medi-Cal, affordable housing, and so much more!
Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 8/27/2020
|Supporting Voting Rights in California Jails: A Community Training
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 27
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|ACLU & partners
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://aclu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 20th, 2020 1:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network