From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Save Social Security and the Postal Service
Save Social Security, Now!
Save Social Security and the Postal Service
By Lynda Carson - August 19, 2020
It was on August 14, 1935, that Social Security was signed into law by Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal, which is under attack by the Trump regime, the Koch Brothers, the GOP, and other right-wing fascist extremists who want to destroy and privatize Social Security.
In an August 14, 2020, statement from Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Senior Chief Deputy Whip and Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families, he said, “85 years ago today, FDR signed the Social Security Act and created an economic lifeline for the over 63 million seniors, people with disabilities, and families who currently rely on the program to survive. But instead of wishing Social Security a happy 85th birthday, President Trump has spent the past few weeks plotting to defund and destroy the program. Even worse, he has promised to ‘terminate’ Social Security if he is reelected.
“Today, I want to remind the President that Social Security is not an entitlement but an earned benefit. In fact, it isn’t just for seniors—it’s life and disability insurance that American workers and their families pay for with every paycheck. Two of my grandchildren received benefits after the death of their mother.
“Many people don’t know that the average Social Security benefit is only about $15,000 a year. Yet one in five retirees rely solely on Social Security for income. Without Social Security, two in five older Americans would be living in poverty—including 9 million older adult women and 6.3 million older adult men.
“My colleagues and I will keep fighting to protect Social Security from the claws of the Trump Administration and to expand Social Security so that everyone can have a dignified, safe retirement. As we face the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst crisis since the Great Depression, there is no more critical time to build on FDR’s legacy.”
Trumps Payroll Tax Scheme:
It was on August 8, 2020, that the impeached president Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to wage war on the Social Security program by deferring payroll tax obligations that fund Social Security, thereby placing the program at risk of being defunded.
In addition to Trump’s promise to terminate Social Security if he is reelected, reportedly, business groups have blasted the Trump payroll tax scheme as being unworkable.
Kris Welch of KPFA Radio, had a great show earlier today that goes into great detail on how Trump’s payroll tax scheme harms the Social Security program, and can be listened to by clicking here.
For all of you who may be concerned, feel free to use the toll-free number 1-866-220-0044 to reach the Capitol switchboard and your Congressperson or Senator, to voice your complaints about Trumps attack on Social Security.
Trumps Attack on the Postal Service
Trumps attack on the Postal Service to keep peoples votes from being counted on November 3, 2020, by delaying the mail for many days, is also an attack on people depending on their Social Security checks arriving in a timely manner, Veterans depending on their medication to be mailed to them, renters trying to pay the landlords on time, people trying to pay their utility bills on time, and poor people in HUD subsidized housing programs who need timely documents from the Social Security Administration to verify their income when they have to recertify their contracts on an annual basis.
As an example, it used to take the Social Security Administration 7 to 10 days to get income verification documents to those in need. Since the Trump regime sabotaged the Postal Service, it now takes 20 days or more for the same documents to reach people through the Postal Service.
The attack on Social Security and the Postal Service by the Trump regime is an unforgivable act of war against the American people, and must be fought back against by any means necessary.
For all of you who may be concerned, feel free to use the toll-free number 1-866-220-0044 to reach the Capitol switchboard and your Congressperson or Senator, to voice your complaints about Trumps attack on Social Security.
The new Postmaster General named Louis DeJoy, a major Trump campaign donor is facing a backlash by American voters who came up with a petition to remove him as a Board member of Elon University.
See link below…
https://www.change.org/p/elon-university-remove-louis-dejoy-as-an-elon-trustee?recruiter=1129604105&recruited_by_id=b1f23970-c208-11ea-b86b-cba0eba8da63&share_bandit_exp=message-24063563-en-US
Photos below show the major damage already done by Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, in the effort to destroy the Postal Service by dismantling thousands of mail sorting machines all across the nation, and removing tens of thousands of public mail boxes that are no longer in use in an attempt to keep people from using mail-in voting through the Postal Service.
The Trump regime is waging war and a scorched earth policy on the American public in the effort to remain in power, and there seems to be no end insight in regards to the dirty tricks his regime is capable of in an effort to steal the November 3, 2020, coming election.
Another part of the attack on the election by the Trump regime is to allow millions of people to be evicted in the coming months.
Recently Trump claimed that he signed an executive order to extend eviction protections for millions of people which was another low-down dirty lie. People being evicted may not be able to vote if they are unhoused in the near future, and the Trump regime knows this.
If the impeached President Donald J. Trump ends up like Mussolini did in the end for his inhumane actions and crimes against humanity, I would not be surprised at all.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - August 19, 2020
It was on August 14, 1935, that Social Security was signed into law by Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal, which is under attack by the Trump regime, the Koch Brothers, the GOP, and other right-wing fascist extremists who want to destroy and privatize Social Security.
In an August 14, 2020, statement from Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Senior Chief Deputy Whip and Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families, he said, “85 years ago today, FDR signed the Social Security Act and created an economic lifeline for the over 63 million seniors, people with disabilities, and families who currently rely on the program to survive. But instead of wishing Social Security a happy 85th birthday, President Trump has spent the past few weeks plotting to defund and destroy the program. Even worse, he has promised to ‘terminate’ Social Security if he is reelected.
“Today, I want to remind the President that Social Security is not an entitlement but an earned benefit. In fact, it isn’t just for seniors—it’s life and disability insurance that American workers and their families pay for with every paycheck. Two of my grandchildren received benefits after the death of their mother.
“Many people don’t know that the average Social Security benefit is only about $15,000 a year. Yet one in five retirees rely solely on Social Security for income. Without Social Security, two in five older Americans would be living in poverty—including 9 million older adult women and 6.3 million older adult men.
“My colleagues and I will keep fighting to protect Social Security from the claws of the Trump Administration and to expand Social Security so that everyone can have a dignified, safe retirement. As we face the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst crisis since the Great Depression, there is no more critical time to build on FDR’s legacy.”
Trumps Payroll Tax Scheme:
It was on August 8, 2020, that the impeached president Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to wage war on the Social Security program by deferring payroll tax obligations that fund Social Security, thereby placing the program at risk of being defunded.
In addition to Trump’s promise to terminate Social Security if he is reelected, reportedly, business groups have blasted the Trump payroll tax scheme as being unworkable.
Kris Welch of KPFA Radio, had a great show earlier today that goes into great detail on how Trump’s payroll tax scheme harms the Social Security program, and can be listened to by clicking here.
For all of you who may be concerned, feel free to use the toll-free number 1-866-220-0044 to reach the Capitol switchboard and your Congressperson or Senator, to voice your complaints about Trumps attack on Social Security.
Trumps Attack on the Postal Service
Trumps attack on the Postal Service to keep peoples votes from being counted on November 3, 2020, by delaying the mail for many days, is also an attack on people depending on their Social Security checks arriving in a timely manner, Veterans depending on their medication to be mailed to them, renters trying to pay the landlords on time, people trying to pay their utility bills on time, and poor people in HUD subsidized housing programs who need timely documents from the Social Security Administration to verify their income when they have to recertify their contracts on an annual basis.
As an example, it used to take the Social Security Administration 7 to 10 days to get income verification documents to those in need. Since the Trump regime sabotaged the Postal Service, it now takes 20 days or more for the same documents to reach people through the Postal Service.
The attack on Social Security and the Postal Service by the Trump regime is an unforgivable act of war against the American people, and must be fought back against by any means necessary.
For all of you who may be concerned, feel free to use the toll-free number 1-866-220-0044 to reach the Capitol switchboard and your Congressperson or Senator, to voice your complaints about Trumps attack on Social Security.
The new Postmaster General named Louis DeJoy, a major Trump campaign donor is facing a backlash by American voters who came up with a petition to remove him as a Board member of Elon University.
See link below…
https://www.change.org/p/elon-university-remove-louis-dejoy-as-an-elon-trustee?recruiter=1129604105&recruited_by_id=b1f23970-c208-11ea-b86b-cba0eba8da63&share_bandit_exp=message-24063563-en-US
Photos below show the major damage already done by Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, in the effort to destroy the Postal Service by dismantling thousands of mail sorting machines all across the nation, and removing tens of thousands of public mail boxes that are no longer in use in an attempt to keep people from using mail-in voting through the Postal Service.
The Trump regime is waging war and a scorched earth policy on the American public in the effort to remain in power, and there seems to be no end insight in regards to the dirty tricks his regime is capable of in an effort to steal the November 3, 2020, coming election.
Another part of the attack on the election by the Trump regime is to allow millions of people to be evicted in the coming months.
Recently Trump claimed that he signed an executive order to extend eviction protections for millions of people which was another low-down dirty lie. People being evicted may not be able to vote if they are unhoused in the near future, and the Trump regime knows this.
If the impeached President Donald J. Trump ends up like Mussolini did in the end for his inhumane actions and crimes against humanity, I would not be surprised at all.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network