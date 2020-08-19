Misguided Housing Bill Bans Single-Family Zoning Forever by Sharon Rushton

Wednesday Aug 19th, 2020 1:52 AM

A fundamentally flawed housing bill, Senate Bill 1120, is quietly fast-tracking through the State legislature. The bill is an unprecedented taking of local planning powers that hands county, city and community decision-making directly to market-rate and luxury housing developers. Worse still, the bill could ruin treasured single-family neighborhoods.