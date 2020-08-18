Despite months of public demonstration, the city's proposed budget still gives SCPD tens of millions of dollars to continue their harassment of street vendors and rv dwellers.
On Wednesday, August 19 @ 7PM, we march to SCPD to let them know we mean abolition.
Bring signs, candles, flowers, images, and other offerings for the ofrenda.
|Date
|Wednesday August 19
|Time
|7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|We Mean Abolition
|Location Details
|Clock Tower, Mission and Pacific, Santa Cruz
|
