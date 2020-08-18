Join us for the "#SaveThePostOffice Saturday" day of action!
Saturday, August 22 is "#SaveThePostOffice Saturday!"
At 11 a.m, we will show up at
the Berkeley Main Post Office, 2000 Allston Way
to save the post office from Trump and declare that
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.
Join us and Move-On Saturday, August 22 at 11 AM at the
to rally for our post offices and postal workers.
See you there!
Hali Hammer and our
Save the Post Office Committee.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/22/2020
|Save the Post Office!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Save the Post Office Committee
|Location Details
|
Downtown Berkeley Post Office steps
Allston & Milvia, Berkeley, CA
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 18th, 2020 10:22 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network