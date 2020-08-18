top
Save the Post Office!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 22
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Save the Post Office Committee
Location Details
Downtown Berkeley Post Office steps
Allston & Milvia, Berkeley, CA
Join us for the "#SaveThePostOffice Saturday" day of action!

Saturday, August 22 is "#SaveThePostOffice Saturday!"

At 11 a.m, we will show up at
the Berkeley Main Post Office, 2000 Allston Way
to save the post office from Trump and declare that
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.

Join us and Move-On Saturday, August 22 at 11 AM at the
to rally for our post offices and postal workers.

See you there!
Hali Hammer and our
Save the Post Office Committee.
