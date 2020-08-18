top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/28/2020
Exhibition Opening: Community is Collective Care
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 28
Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Art & History
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Celebrate the opening of our first outdoor exhibition, 'Community is Collective Care' featuring new work by artist Irene Juarez O'Connell.

Stroll through between noon and 6pm to check out the new exhibition and collectively imagine what health and wellness could look like in our community. Find the exhibition in the Secret Garden tucked behind the MAH and Abbott Square in Downtown Santa Cruz.

*Show your support for our collective wellbeing and please wear a mask. Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you.*

DONATION DRIVE • 12-6PM
Throughout this opening event, we will be hosting a donation drive to support The Campesinx Womb Care Project. You can help this group of dedicated volunteers offer free womb care kits for farmworkers in Watsonville, Ca by donating bandanas, chlorine-free menstrual pads, and Dr. Bronners Soap at the event. Take part in the collective care of our community and bring what you can to support our hard-working Campesinx in Watsonville.

COMMUNITY MEDITATION • 5-6pm
As part of this event, we will also be hosting an envisioning equity community meditation led by Yasmina Porter of Insight Santa Cruz. This guided meditation is free and open to all. Yasmina also facilitates a weekly sit for POC through Insight Santa Cruz on Monday evenings, visit their website for more information on these and other opportunities for mindful reflection.

More event details :
https://www.santacruzmah.org/events/ccc-opening/
https://www.santacruzmah.org/exhibitions/collective-care
sm_community_is_collective_care_exhibition_santa_cruz_museum_of_art_and_history_irene_juarez_o_connell.jpg
original image (2048x1430)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3064950806...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 18th, 2020 10:16 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 167.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code