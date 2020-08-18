Celebrate the opening of our first outdoor exhibition, 'Community is Collective Care' featuring new work by artist Irene Juarez O'Connell.
Stroll through between noon and 6pm to check out the new exhibition and collectively imagine what health and wellness could look like in our community. Find the exhibition in the Secret Garden tucked behind the MAH and Abbott Square in Downtown Santa Cruz.
*Show your support for our collective wellbeing and please wear a mask. Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you.*
DONATION DRIVE • 12-6PM
Throughout this opening event, we will be hosting a donation drive to support The Campesinx Womb Care Project. You can help this group of dedicated volunteers offer free womb care kits for farmworkers in Watsonville, Ca by donating bandanas, chlorine-free menstrual pads, and Dr. Bronners Soap at the event. Take part in the collective care of our community and bring what you can to support our hard-working Campesinx in Watsonville.
COMMUNITY MEDITATION • 5-6pm
As part of this event, we will also be hosting an envisioning equity community meditation led by Yasmina Porter of Insight Santa Cruz. This guided meditation is free and open to all. Yasmina also facilitates a weekly sit for POC through Insight Santa Cruz on Monday evenings, visit their website for more information on these and other opportunities for mindful reflection.
More event details :
https://www.santacruzmah.org/events/ccc-opening/
https://www.santacruzmah.org/exhibitions/collective-care
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 8/28/2020
|Exhibition Opening: Community is Collective Care
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 28
|Time
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3064950806...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 18th, 2020 10:16 AM
