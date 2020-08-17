Thursday, August 20, 6-7:30pm Pacific time



Join KQED and copresenter El Tecolote, San Francisco's latino bilingual newspaper, on August 20, 2020 at 6pm. What happens now to working class communities who've experienced pre-existing systematic racial and health disparities before the pandemic?



With mistrust in governmental support, California's undocumented and immigrant residents face the steepest disparity in access to resources and care during the COVID-19 crisis. Latinx communities in California reflect 55% of the state's COVID-19 cases, despite comprising 39% of the population. Meanwhile, many remain front-line and essential workers.



Hosted by Adriana Morga reporter with KQED en Espanol. We will talk to Dr. Cesar Cruz from HOMIES Empowerment and Roberto Hernandez from the Mission Food Hub to discuss how they have begun to provide their predominantly Latinx communities with food. Touch base with Clinica De la Raza and Corazon Healdsburg to discuss what the next year looks like for these communities.



EN ESPANOL

Unete con KQED y copresentador El Tecolote, un periodico latino bilingue de San Francisco, el 20 de agosto a las 6PM.



Presentado por Adriana Morga reportera de KQED en Espanol. Hablaremos con el Dr. Cesar Cruz de HOMIES Empowerment y Roberto Hernandez de Mission Food Hub para platicar sobre como ellos han proporcionado alimentos a comunidades predominantemente latinas. Tambien hablaremos con La Clinica De la Raza y Corazon Healdsburg para platicar como sera la proxima temporada para estas comunidades.



