Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/18/2020
“Defund SFPD Now” Direct Action & Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 18
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author@defundsfpdnow
Location Details
Holly Park, 424 Holly Park Circle
The Mayor released a budget that is a 2.6% cut from SFPD this year and an INCREASE for SFPD the following year. Despite hours of public comment, voicemails, and emails, even the most progressive Supervisors (except one) are not willing to commit to cutting even a single SFPD officer or Sheriff’s deputy this budget cycle. It seems like it’s time for an in-person direct action.

This is not justice. This budget is dangerous. This budget threatens the lives of our Black and brown neighbors. It is time to stand up. It is time to take back the streets. Black Lives Matter.

Event is at Holly Park, 424 Holly Park Circle in Bernal Heights – this action is organized by @defundsfpdnow and they have a form you can fill out for more information if you care to share your details.
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/defund-sfpd-direct...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 17th, 2020 1:20 PM
