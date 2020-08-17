The Mayor released a budget that is a 2.6% cut from SFPD this year and an INCREASE for SFPD the following year. Despite hours of public comment, voicemails, and emails, even the most progressive Supervisors (except one) are not willing to commit to cutting even a single SFPD officer or Sheriff’s deputy this budget cycle. It seems like it’s time for an in-person direct action. This is not justice. This budget is dangerous. This budget threatens the lives of our Black and brown neighbors. It is time to stand up. It is time to take back the streets. Black Lives Matter. This is not justice. This budget is dangerous. This budget threatens the lives of our Black and brown neighbors. It is time to stand up. It is time to take back the streets. Black Lives Matter. Event is at Holly Park, 424 Holly Park Circle in Bernal Heights – this action is organized by @defundsfpdnow and they have a Event is at Holly Park, 424 Holly Park Circle in Bernal Heights – this action is organized by @defundsfpdnow and they have a form you can fill out for more information if you care to share your details. For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/defund-sfpd-direct...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 17th, 2020 1:20 PM