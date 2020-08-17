From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 8/18/2020
|“Defund SFPD Now” Direct Action & Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 18
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|@defundsfpdnow
|Location Details
|Holly Park, 424 Holly Park Circle
|
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/defund-sfpd-direct...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 17th, 2020 1:20 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network