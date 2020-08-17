NATIONWIDE PROTEST: SAVE THE POST OFFICE FROM TRUMP NOW!
RSVP: https://www.savethepostoffice.net/survey/save-the-post-office-from-trump/
Trump has vowed to block any and all legislation funding the USPS. Under Postmaster
General Louis DeJoy, mail boxes have been disappearing, mail sorting machines dismantled, the schedules of postal carriers cut back, and more.
The USPS is essential for safe voting in the November election during the COVID-19 pandemic that has already taken 170,000 American lives. It is also a lifeline for veterans, the elderly,
the disabled & immunocompromised, and others who receive their prescription medications and Social Security checks through the mail.
Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m. (local time) is "#SaveThePostOffice Saturday!" In support of
the USPS, we will show up at local post offices nationwide to save the post office from Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign now!
Anyone, anywhere can participate in this action! With over 31,000 post offices, in every community, you can be part of the action by bringing a "Save the Post Office from Trump" sign to your local post office at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, August 22. (If you can't make that time, go when you can!)
We will follow up with you soon with information on registering an action or signing up for an action someone in your community is hosting, plus information about signs and postcards and how to join others in your community in taking action safely and socially distanced.
Let's show Trump what #Democracy looks like and what happens when he tries to subvert it!
PLEASE NOTE: We commit to avoid obstructing business at the post office; we will be there
to support them. A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized through this call to action are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
_____________________________________________________________
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS
MoveOn
Indivisible
SEIU
NAACP
RuralOrganizing.org
Working Families Party
Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
NAACP Press release (8/14/2020): "NAACP Calls Attacks on Postal Service 'Unprecedented Threat to Democracy' ”
"The #NAACP strongly condemns the Trump administration’s deliberate attempt to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service to obstruct voting by mail and to ensure a favorable outcome in the election."
https://www.naacp.org/latest/naacp-calls-attacks-postal-service-unprecedented-threat-democracy/
SEIU (8/17/2020): "Instead of getting COVID under control and providing relief, President Trump is trying to rig the election by attacking the postal service. Millions of Americans who rely on medications and Social Security checks by mail are being hurt."
https://www.facebook.com/SEIU/photos/a.401685982679/10157141903592680/?type=3&theater
_____________________________________________________________
PROTEST SAFETY DURING COVID-19
The supporting organizations of this action are committed to maintaining public health measures to practice safe protesting during the pandemic. All event participants are expected to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and follow all local safety guidelines. Please remember that we are still in a pandemic and your health, and that of those around you, is very important. If you are part of an at-risk group, please do not attend an in-person event.
Individual hosts are responsible for compliance with their own local laws and event requirements (including orders limiting the sizes of events).
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
