Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: Modern Monetary Theory
Date Saturday September 05
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorStrike Debt Bay Area
Emailstrike.debt.bay.area [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Online via Zoom EMAIL STRIKE.DEBT.BAY.AREA@GMAIL.COM FOR ZOOM INFO A FEW DAYS BEFORE THE MEETING.
Strike Debt Bay Area hosts a non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut EconomicsLimitsBanking on the PeopleCapital and Its Discontents, and How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century.

For our July, August and September discussions we will be reading  'The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People's Economy' by Stephanie Kelton. (Find it at your local bookstore or through this site.)

For July, we will have read the first two chapters.

For August, we will have read chapters 3, 4, 5 and 6,

For September, chapters 7 and 8.

The book is easy reading, and it would be easy to catch up.  Join us - all are welcome!

Stephanie Kelton's brilliant exploration of modern monetary theory (MMT) dramatically changes our understanding of how we can best deal with crucial issues ranging from poverty and inequality to creating jobs, expanding health care coverage, climate change, and building resilient infrastructure. Any ambitious proposal, however, inevitably runs into the buzz saw of how to find the money to pay for it, rooted in myths about deficits that are hobbling us as a country.

Kelton was chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee (minority staff) and an advisor to the Bernie2016 presidential campaign. Kelton is a regular commentator on national radio and television and speaks across the world at large gatherings of people interested in global finance, political economy and public policy. She has superb connections in all areas of print and broadcast national media. Her op-eds have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and Bloomberg.

