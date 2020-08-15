



The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and Electoral Justice Project announce the

2020 Black National Convention (BNC) live broadcast/livestream.



August 28, 2020 @ 4:00 PM - 9 PM PT (7 PM - midnight ET)



FB Livestream:



Website:



Twitter:



Text DEFEND to 90975 for updates



Media contact: Chelsea Fuller at email:

_______________________________________________________________



2020 Black National Convention (BNC)



The 2020 Black National Convention will organize and build Black political power in defense of Black lives. We are engaging Black people to uphold our right to vote and hold elected officials and institutions accountable to our visionary demands.



At M4BL, we’re under no illusion that it’s going to take a lot of hard work and all of us to win

at the polls in November. We saw you in the streets, in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless other Black people who have been killed at the hands of vigilantes or law enforcement.



Millions of people made a clear and distinct call to end police violence, to defund police,

and to reinvest those resources into a shared vision of community safety that actually works. Combined with COVID-19 and four years of Trumpism, Black communities are demanding: justice; accountability; a divestment from policing; and an investment in flourishing, sustainable communities.



The 2020 Black National Convention is inspired and guided by the historic 1972 National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana. It was there that four thousand Black people and leaders like Congresswoman and U.S. Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisolm, Black Panther

co-founder Bobby Seale, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Betty Shabazz, Poet and Activist Amiri Baraka, Artists James Brown and Harry Belafonte, and others convened to propose a National Black Agenda that would hold any candidates seeking the support of Black voters accountable to the needs, interests, and aspirations of Black people.



Building off of this legacy, the 2020 BNC aims to reach and engage four million Black voters across the U.S., build infrastructure of Black political engagement that transcends the

2020 election season, and create and ratify a policy platform for the first 100 days of the next administration.



Together, we will ratify a Black political agenda days after the Democratic and Republican National Conventions and ahead of November, when Black voters will play a pivotal role in determining whether we have four more years of domination or a new set of challenges to overcome.



The multi-hour broadcast will be filled with energy, celebration, education, electoral justice, and a vision for Black Lives before the biggest election of our time, and long after.

_______________________________________________________________



Vision for Black Lives (V4BL)



At the 2020 Black National Convention (BNC), voters will ratify a Black national agenda ahead of the November elections guided by the Vision for Black Lives (V4BL)--a comprehensive and visionary policy agenda endorsed by over 50 Black-led organizations in the Movement for Black Lives ecosystem, along with hundreds of allied organizations and individuals.



To view the Vision for Black Lives (V4BL), go to:

_______________________________________________________________



Accessibility



All 2020 Black National Convention (BNC) livestream sessions will include an interpretation team to administer American Sign Language (ASL). If you require further ADA-related accommodations, please email Vilissa Thompson at

so that we may assist you. You may also leave a voicemail or text at (202) 524-0722.



Go to FAQ "Is this event ADA-accessible?" for further information:

_______________________________________________________________



VOTE: #Vote2020 #VoterRegistration



Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



Check your current registration information & status at the same link.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



CENSUS: #2020Census #BeCounted



The 2020 Census is significant in the fight for political power for Black people,

Indigenous people, other people of color, and all oppressed people across the U.S.

The census determines essential funding of public schools, college scholarships,

Medicare, Medi-Cal, affordable housing, and so much more!



Have your household complete the 2020 Census here:

