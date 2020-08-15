



Monday, August 17 at 12:30 PM PT



Facebook livestream:



Website:



The need to protect the U.S. Postal Service has never been more urgent. With millions of people planning to vote by mail, we need to ensure that our ballots arrive and are counted.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done nothing to step up to defend the Postal Service, and by extension, our ability to vote in the most important election of our lifetimes.



Instead, he has wasted weeks of precious time in a callous refusal to pass a full and compassionate relief package during the greatest public health crisis of a generation, and just this week he sent the Senate on vacation. And in doing so he leaves millions to face evictions, hunger and sickness without the support of the federal government



Over the past two weeks, more than 500,000 of you have taken part in the Moral Monday actions, with thousands calling in and shutting down McConnell’s offices in DC and across Kentucky. The activists of the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign are leading the charge to challenge McConnell and all the hurt his policies have caused in Kentucky and across the nation.



Directly impacted Kentuckians and others from across the nation who have been hurt by McConnell’s inaction will speak about the senator’s disregard for the poor and the USPS. The USPS is a lifeline for many communities, especially rural ones, and the orchestrated slow-down on mail is already causing increased late fees on bills that people can’t afford, expedited evictions because payment doesn’t come in time, and is a dangerous form of voter suppression.



We’ll be joined by Elizabeth Powell, Secretary-General of the American Postal Service Workers Union (APWU) which represents more than 200,000 USPS employees, actor and activist Jane Fonda, and others to demand a full relief package including adequate funding for the U.S. Postal Service.



Forward together, not one step back!



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



COVID Pandemic Relief Needed Now!



The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.



The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.



The Senate HEALS Act does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.



Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



CALL TO ACTION



Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package now!



PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell



The system will call your phone and patch you through.



PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.



OR



317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510



ph: (202) 224-2541



fax*: (202) 224-2499



general switch board: (202) 224-3121



*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People for a Movement that Votes



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

