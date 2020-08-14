top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 8/23/2020
The Oakland Greens present “The People’s Education System”
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 23
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorVicente Cruz
Emailcontact [at] oaklandgreens.org
Location Details
ZOOM Event
It seems that we have the opportunity to organize an entirely new education system. One where the people have a real voice.

The Oakland Greens present “The People’s Education System”. Tired of the status quo TELLING you how your children should be taught rather than educated?

We want your ideas. We will invite parents, candidates, educators, artist, nutritionists, and others, to discuss a radical alternative to educate residents to create a community that is for all.

Join us Sunday August 23, 2020 6 PM to 8:30 PM for a ZOOM event on education. This is a ticketed event fundraiser brought to you by The Oakland Greens for the Rosa Clemente event in October. As always no one turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ facebook.com/event or eventbrite.com/e/education-town-hall-presented-by-the-oakland-greens-tickets
sm_education_graphic.jpg
original image (657x935)
For more event information: https://oaklandgreens.org/events/

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 14th, 2020 11:33 PM
