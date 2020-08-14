It seems that we have the opportunity to organize an entirely new education system. One where the people have a real voice.



The Oakland Greens present “The People’s Education System”. Tired of the status quo TELLING you how your children should be taught rather than educated?



We want your ideas. We will invite parents, candidates, educators, artist, nutritionists, and others, to discuss a radical alternative to educate residents to create a community that is for all.



Join us Sunday August 23, 2020 6 PM to 8:30 PM for a ZOOM event on education. This is a ticketed event fundraiser brought to you by The Oakland Greens for the Rosa Clemente event in October. As always no one turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ facebook.com/event or eventbrite.com/e/education-town-hall-presented-by-the-oakland-greens-tickets

For more event information: https://oaklandgreens.org/events/

