It seems that we have the opportunity to organize an entirely new education system. One where the people have a real voice.
The Oakland Greens present “The People’s Education System”. Tired of the status quo TELLING you how your children should be taught rather than educated?
We want your ideas. We will invite parents, candidates, educators, artist, nutritionists, and others, to discuss a radical alternative to educate residents to create a community that is for all.
Join us Sunday August 23, 2020 6 PM to 8:30 PM for a ZOOM event on education. This is a ticketed event fundraiser brought to you by The Oakland Greens for the Rosa Clemente event in October. As always no one turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ facebook.com/event or eventbrite.com/e/education-town-hall-presented-by-the-oakland-greens-tickets
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 8/23/2020
|The Oakland Greens present “The People’s Education System”
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 23
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Vicente Cruz
|contact [at] oaklandgreens.org
|Location Details
|ZOOM Event
|
For more event information: https://oaklandgreens.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 14th, 2020 11:33 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network