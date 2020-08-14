From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"They're Trying To Boot Us Out" Unite-Here 2 Concession Workers Protest Owner Of Giants
Hundreds of Giants Unite Here Local 2 concession workers protested the union busting tactics of Giant's billionaire owner Howard Johnson.
Hundreds of UNITE Here Local 2 Giants concession workers protested the billionaire owner Howard Johnson and the concession contractor Bon Appetit.
They are refusing to meet with the union and are
demanding that workers will have to re-apply for their jobs.
The Giants value has exploded to over $3.1 billion and this is one of the most profitable teams in the League.
This action took place on August 14, 2020.
Additional media:
Giants and Warriors Give their Workers the Boot
https://marcnortononline.wordpress.com/880-2/
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
SF Unite Here Local2 Food Service Workers Protest For Contract At AT&T Giants Ballpark Stadium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qt_FKsnohc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
They are refusing to meet with the union and are
demanding that workers will have to re-apply for their jobs.
The Giants value has exploded to over $3.1 billion and this is one of the most profitable teams in the League.
This action took place on August 14, 2020.
Additional media:
Giants and Warriors Give their Workers the Boot
https://marcnortononline.wordpress.com/880-2/
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
SF Unite Here Local2 Food Service Workers Protest For Contract At AT&T Giants Ballpark Stadium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qt_FKsnohc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network