Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"They're Trying To Boot Us Out" Unite-Here 2 Concession Workers Protest Owner Of Giants
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
Hundreds of Giants Unite Here Local 2 concession workers protested the union busting tactics of Giant's billionaire owner Howard Johnson.
sm_unite_here2_justiceee_for_ballpark_workers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of UNITE Here Local 2 Giants concession workers protested the billionaire owner Howard Johnson and the concession contractor Bon Appetit.

They are refusing to meet with the union and are
demanding that workers will have to re-apply for their jobs.

The Giants value has exploded to over $3.1 billion and this is one of the most profitable teams in the League.

This action took place on August 14, 2020.

Additional media:
Giants and Warriors Give their Workers the Boot
https://marcnortononline.wordpress.com/880-2/

Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE

SF Unite Here Local2 Food Service Workers Protest For Contract At AT&T Giants Ballpark Stadium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qt_FKsnohc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
§Billionaire Giants Owner Howard Johnson & Wife
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
sm_johnson_giants_owner.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The billionaire owner of the Giants Howard Johnson is working to bust the union and require workers to re-apply for their jobs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
§Unite Here Workers With Banner Calling For Support Of Players
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
sm_unite_here_giants_support_ballpark_workers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Unite Here Local 2 members appealed to the Giants team members to back their fight for justice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
§Black Lives Matter But Not For Workers At AT&T Giants Ballpark
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
sm_unite_here2_willie_mayes_8-14-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
While the Giants have a banner that Black Lives Matter the owner of the Giants Howard Johnson is trying to bust the union.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
§Giants Owner Howard Johnson Raking It In
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
giants_team_value.jpg
The Giants are worth over $3 billion and the owner Howard Johnson wants to bust the union for greater profits.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
§Unite Here Local 2 Members Rally At Ballpark
by LaborVideo Project
Friday Aug 14th, 2020 10:39 PM
sm_unite_here2_giants.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers rallied at the ballpark to organize a fight against union busting and more benefits to survive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI
