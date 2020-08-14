Hundreds of Giants Unite Here Local 2 concession workers protested the union busting tactics of Giant's billionaire owner Howard Johnson.

Hundreds of UNITE Here Local 2 Giants concession workers protested the billionaire owner Howard Johnson and the concession contractor Bon Appetit.They are refusing to meet with the union and aredemanding that workers will have to re-apply for their jobs.The Giants value has exploded to over $3.1 billion and this is one of the most profitable teams in the League.This action took place on August 14, 2020.Production of Labor Video Project