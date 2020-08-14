top
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/22/2020
"No Fascist USA!": A New Book Talk w/ Authors Hilary Moore & James Tracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 22
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPowell's Books & City Lights Books
Location Details
Online via Zoom
"No Fascist USA!": New Book Talk with Co-authors Hilary Moore & James Tracy
in Conversation With Mark Bray

When: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1415934697226/WN_JVyHTp29QxmfoEbsX2QQjQ

Hilary Moore and James Tracy’s new book "NO FASCIST USA!: The John Brown Anti-Klan Committee and Lessons for Today’s Movements" (City Lights Open Media, Jan. 2020) is the story of how a national grassroots network fought a resurgence of the KKK and other fascist groups during the Reagan years, laying the groundwork for today's anti-fascist/anti-racist movements.

In June 1977, a group of white anti-racist activists received an alarming letter from an inmate at a New York state prison calling for help to fight the Ku Klux Klan's efforts to recruit prison staff and influence the people incarcerated. Their response was to form the first chapter of what would eventually become a powerful, nationwide grassroots network, the John Brown Anti-Klan Committee, dedicated to countering the rise of the KKK and other far-right white nationalist groups.

"NO FASCIST USA!" tells the story of that network, whose efforts throughout the 1980s — which included exposing white supremacists in public office, confronting neo-Nazis in street protests, supporting movements for self-determination, and engagement with the underground punk scene — laid the groundwork for many anti-racist efforts to emerge since.

Moore and Tracy will be joined in conversation by Mark Bray, part time lecturer at
Rutgers University as a historian of human rights, terrorism, and politics in Modern Europe, and author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook".

ABOUT CO-AUTHORS (by City Lights): Hilary Moore & James Tracy

Hilary Moore is an anti-racist political educator and teaches with generative somatics. She works on the Leadership Team of Showing Up for Racial Justice, and is also the author of "Organizing Cools the Planet: Tools and Reflections to Navigate the Climate Crisis"
(PM Press, 2011).

James Tracy is an author, organizer, and an Instructor of Labor and Community Studies at
City College of San Francisco. He is also a co-author of "Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels and Black Power: Community Organizing in Radical Times", and the author of "Dispatches Against Displacement: Field Notes From San Francisco's Housing Wars".

sm_powells_books.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7661993875...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 14th, 2020 12:30 PM
