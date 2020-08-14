

in Conversation With Mark Bray



When: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT



Hilary Moore and James Tracy’s new book "NO FASCIST USA!: The John Brown Anti-Klan Committee and Lessons for Today’s Movements" (City Lights Open Media, Jan. 2020) is the story of how a national grassroots network fought a resurgence of the KKK and other fascist groups during the Reagan years, laying the groundwork for today's anti-fascist/anti-racist movements.



In June 1977, a group of white anti-racist activists received an alarming letter from an inmate at a New York state prison calling for help to fight the Ku Klux Klan's efforts to recruit prison staff and influence the people incarcerated. Their response was to form the first chapter of what would eventually become a powerful, nationwide grassroots network, the John Brown Anti-Klan Committee, dedicated to countering the rise of the KKK and other far-right white nationalist groups.



"NO FASCIST USA!" tells the story of that network, whose efforts throughout the 1980s — which included exposing white supremacists in public office, confronting neo-Nazis in street protests, supporting movements for self-determination, and engagement with the underground punk scene — laid the groundwork for many anti-racist efforts to emerge since.



Moore and Tracy will be joined in conversation by Mark Bray, part time lecturer at

Rutgers University as a historian of human rights, terrorism, and politics in Modern Europe, and author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook".



ABOUT CO-AUTHORS (by City Lights): Hilary Moore & James Tracy



Hilary Moore is an anti-racist political educator and teaches with generative somatics. She works on the Leadership Team of Showing Up for Racial Justice, and is also the author of "Organizing Cools the Planet: Tools and Reflections to Navigate the Climate Crisis"

(PM Press, 2011).



James Tracy is an author, organizer, and an Instructor of Labor and Community Studies at

City College of San Francisco. He is also a co-author of "Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels and Black Power: Community Organizing in Radical Times", and the author of "Dispatches Against Displacement: Field Notes From San Francisco's Housing Wars".



