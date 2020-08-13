From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fisher KIPP Malcom X Academy Room & Land Grab To Bust Up Public School
The KIPP charter run by Doris Fisher and her family who own the GAP corporation are suing the San Francisco Unified School District to grab more rooms from the Malcom X Academy in Hunters Point/Bay View for their KIPP privately run school. These white corporate billionaires and millionaires on the KIPP board want to destroy the Malcom X Academy public School.
Mishwa Lee whose son went to Malcom X Academy in San Francisco Hunters Point Bayview reported on the struggle to change the original name Sir Francis Drake To Malcom X Academy and how the Doris Fisher, the owner of GAP and also operator of the KIPP charter school is now taking rooms in a land grab at thee SFUSD public school.
The San Francisco Unified School District has also been sued by Doris Fisher's KIPP school to grab more rooms at the Malcom X Academy.
This presentation was made at a rally at the Fisher owned GAP headquarters in San Francisco on August 1, 2020.
The rally was sponsored by the Committee To Stop Police Terror and Systemic Racism and other speakers participated including leaders of the ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 who face privatization of the Port of Oakland by John Fisher the son of Doris Fisher who owns the A's.
They want to build a stadium, 3000 one million dollar condos and a hotel which would destroy the working port of Oakland.,
Additional media:
Connecting Dots! GAP Fisher Family Attacks ILWU Workers & SF Malcom X Academy With A KIPP School
https://youtu.be/n_GyJoXBGqI
SF Fisher KIPP Breaking Up Malcom X Academy: Racist Union Busting Charter In SF Approved By SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWAX0Hzb_JI
Malcom X Academy Students Protest Doris Kipp Controlled KIPP Charter Co-location Charter Bust Up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXz9yg4RfBQ&t=3s
Bayview charter school run by GAP billionaire Doris Fisher sues SFUSD for more classroom space At Malcom X Academy
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/bayview-charter-school-sues-sfusd-for-more-classroom-space/
School district wants to move KIPP elementary to vacant Treasure Island school site
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/plan-to-relocate-bayview-charter-school-meets-with-resistance/
KIPP Foundation National Partners
http://www.kipp.org/about-kipp/the-kipp-foundation/national-partners
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
