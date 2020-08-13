top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Fisher KIPP Malcom X Academy Room & Land Grab To Bust Up Public School
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 13th, 2020 8:19 PM
The KIPP charter run by Doris Fisher and her family who own the GAP corporation are suing the San Francisco Unified School District to grab more rooms from the Malcom X Academy in Hunters Point/Bay View for their KIPP privately run school. These white corporate billionaires and millionaires on the KIPP board want to destroy the Malcom X Academy public School.
malcom_x_academy_students.jpg
Mishwa Lee whose son went to Malcom X Academy in San Francisco Hunters Point Bayview reported on the struggle to change the original name Sir Francis Drake To Malcom X Academy and how the Doris Fisher, the owner of GAP and also operator of the KIPP charter school is now taking rooms in a land grab at thee SFUSD public school.

The San Francisco Unified School District has also been sued by Doris Fisher's KIPP school to grab more rooms at the Malcom X Academy.

This presentation was made at a rally at the Fisher owned GAP headquarters in San Francisco on August 1, 2020.

The rally was sponsored by the Committee To Stop Police Terror and Systemic Racism and other speakers participated including leaders of the ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 who face privatization of the Port of Oakland by John Fisher the son of Doris Fisher who owns the A's.
They want to build a stadium, 3000 one million dollar condos and a hotel which would destroy the working port of Oakland.,

Additional media:
Connecting Dots! GAP Fisher Family Attacks ILWU Workers & SF Malcom X Academy With A KIPP School
https://youtu.be/n_GyJoXBGqI

SF Fisher KIPP Breaking Up Malcom X Academy: Racist Union Busting Charter In SF Approved By SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWAX0Hzb_JI

Malcom X Academy Students Protest Doris Kipp Controlled KIPP Charter Co-location Charter Bust Up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXz9yg4RfBQ&t=3s

Bayview charter school run by GAP billionaire Doris Fisher sues SFUSD for more classroom space At Malcom X Academy
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/bayview-charter-school-sues-sfusd-for-more-classroom-space/

School district wants to move KIPP elementary to vacant Treasure Island school site
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/plan-to-relocate-bayview-charter-school-meets-with-resistance/

KIPP Foundation National Partners
http://www.kipp.org/about-kipp/the-kipp-foundation/national-partners

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDc6dsVEZpk
§Doris Fisher & Her KIPP Corporate Board Of Directors
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 13th, 2020 8:19 PM
sm_fisher_doris_kipp_sf_board.jpg
original image (480x640)
Doris Fisher the operator of KIPP and her millionaire corporate board of directors on KIPP want to grab Malcom X Academy school rooms and do a land grab.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDc6dsVEZpk
§Malcom X Academy Students Protested Co-location Busting Up School
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 13th, 2020 8:19 PM
malcom_x_protest_no_kipp_at_mxa.jpeg
The students, teachers, parents and staff protested the bust up of the Malcom X Academy by the GAP billionaire Doris Fisher and her corporate cronies. They are intent on destroying Malcom X Academy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDc6dsVEZpk
§Doris Fisher Stealing Classes At Malcom X Academy
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 13th, 2020 8:19 PM
martin_luther_king_class.jpg
Billionaire Doris Fisher and her KIPP operation are stealing school rooms from the Malcom X Academy for her privately run KIPP school which they forced a co-location on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDc6dsVEZpk
