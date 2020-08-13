The KIPP charter run by Doris Fisher and her family who own the GAP corporation are suing the San Francisco Unified School District to grab more rooms from the Malcom X Academy in Hunters Point/Bay View for their KIPP privately run school. These white corporate billionaires and millionaires on the KIPP board want to destroy the Malcom X Academy public School.

Mishwa Lee whose son went to Malcom X Academy in San Francisco Hunters Point Bayview reported on the struggle to change the original name Sir Francis Drake To Malcom X Academy and how the Doris Fisher, the owner of GAP and also operator of the KIPP charter school is now taking rooms in a land grab at thee SFUSD public school.The San Francisco Unified School District has also been sued by Doris Fisher's KIPP school to grab more rooms at the Malcom X Academy.This presentation was made at a rally at the Fisher owned GAP headquarters in San Francisco on August 1, 2020.The rally was sponsored by the Committee To Stop Police Terror and Systemic Racism and other speakers participated including leaders of the ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 who face privatization of the Port of Oakland by John Fisher the son of Doris Fisher who owns the A's.They want to build a stadium, 3000 one million dollar condos and a hotel which would destroy the working port of Oakland.

Production of Labor Video Project