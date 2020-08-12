From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Fired UCSC Grad Students Win Their Jobs Back
The COLA movement shows that when we fight we win! Our wildcat strike has made concrete gains for grad student-workers, including a $2,500 annual housing stipend and 5 years of guaranteed TAships or other funding.
Let this win motivate us in our fight for justice in higher education!
Let this win motivate us in our fight for justice in higher education!
WE WON!
#UCSC41, grad student workers fired for striking for a living wage, WON THEIR JOBS BACK!
But our fight is not over. UCSC students, grads and undergrads, are still being punished for activism through student conduct discipline, including Carlos Cruz, whose 2-year suspension we are appealing! #handsoffcarlos
Our wage at the University of California is still $20k/year and we need a #COLA—Cost of Living adjustment.
We need UCSC to meet BSU and the Undocu Collective demands!
We need to get COPS & ICE OFF CAMPUS!
The fight continues!
#UCSC41, grad student workers fired for striking for a living wage, WON THEIR JOBS BACK!
But our fight is not over. UCSC students, grads and undergrads, are still being punished for activism through student conduct discipline, including Carlos Cruz, whose 2-year suspension we are appealing! #handsoffcarlos
Our wage at the University of California is still $20k/year and we need a #COLA—Cost of Living adjustment.
We need UCSC to meet BSU and the Undocu Collective demands!
We need to get COPS & ICE OFF CAMPUS!
The fight continues!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network