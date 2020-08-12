Fired UCSC Grad Students Win Their Jobs Back by Direct Action

Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 11:19 PM

The COLA movement shows that when we fight we win! Our wildcat strike has made concrete gains for grad student-workers, including a $2,500 annual housing stipend and 5 years of guaranteed TAships or other funding.



Let this win motivate us in our fight for justice in higher education!

WE WON!

#UCSC41, grad student workers fired for striking for a living wage, WON THEIR JOBS BACK!



But our fight is not over. UCSC students, grads and undergrads, are still being punished for activism through student conduct discipline, including Carlos Cruz, whose 2-year suspension we are appealing! #handsoffcarlos



Our wage at the University of California is still $20k/year and we need a #COLA—Cost of Living adjustment.



We need UCSC to meet BSU and the Undocu Collective demands!



We need to get COPS & ICE OFF CAMPUS!



The fight continues!