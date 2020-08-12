A coalition of SC organizations plans a MASSIVE POC-led demonstration at City Hall on Aug 18th when the Council will discuss the budget for police w/ a people's mic and calls for cutting/redirecting much of SCPD's funding.
Later march w/ car caravan.
Wear a mask!
|Tuesday August 18
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Protest
|Faisal (Faz) Fazilat -- DSA
Starts at Santa Cruz City Hall 809 Center St
Details and exact times TBA
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 10:48 PM
