



August 21st from 12 to 3 pm



Meet at City Hall at 12 for opening rally, then march to the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant St.



**MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED**



The August 22nd/24th public comment dates are the last times for community input before the Budget chair releases the second spending plan publicly.



The time is NOW to put the pressure on!



This is a call to action to expose how far too much City funding is spent on policing and to push for that money to go where it actually needs to go, such as housing, education, healthcare, jobs and employment programs, and other vital services that actually BENEFIT the community!



The SFPD budget must be significantly slashed and we also need to pressure City Hall to cut out hidden policing expenses included in other departments’ budgets.



Cops also need to be disarmed. Slash both guns and cash! In addition to saving lives, this will save funds previously used to pay for arms that can then be allocated elsewhere.



Fight for real, effective police accountability! Internally conducted investigations and reviews do not bring justice!



- While Mayor Breed is postponing City workers' raises across the board, she is exempting the police



- Across multiple City departments, San Francisco spends more per capita on policing than most major cities.



- The SFPD’s budget has increased by about 76% over the past 12 years while other departments continually face cuts, especially in times of economic crisis when working people need the most services



- Black people make up just 5% of San Francisco’s population, but 35% of the City’s homeless population, 54% of the jail population, and 40% of people who are killed by police.



- In 2019, nearly half of police use-of-force incidents in San Francisco involved African Americans, while the group makes up just 5% of the city’s population.



To make Black lives matter and to genuinely "protect and serve" the lives and needs of working-class people in San Francisco, we MUST defund the police!



Email Attend the SLASH SFPD's STASH Rally and March!August 21st from 12 to 3 pmMeet at City Hall at 12 for opening rally, then march to the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant St.**MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED**The August 22nd/24th public comment dates are the last times for community input before the Budget chair releases the second spending plan publicly.The time is NOW to put the pressure on!This is a call to action to expose how far too much City funding is spent on policing and to push for that money to go where it actually needs to go, such as housing, education, healthcare, jobs and employment programs, and other vital services that actually BENEFIT the community!The SFPD budget must be significantly slashed and we also need to pressure City Hall to cut out hidden policing expenses included in other departments’ budgets.Cops also need to be disarmed. Slash both guns and cash! In addition to saving lives, this will save funds previously used to pay for arms that can then be allocated elsewhere.Fight for real, effective police accountability! Internally conducted investigations and reviews do not bring justice!- While Mayor Breed is postponing City workers' raises across the board, she is exempting the police- Across multiple City departments, San Francisco spends more per capita on policing than most major cities.- The SFPD’s budget has increased by about 76% over the past 12 years while other departments continually face cuts, especially in times of economic crisis when working people need the most services- Black people make up just 5% of San Francisco’s population, but 35% of the City’s homeless population, 54% of the jail population, and 40% of people who are killed by police.- In 2019, nearly half of police use-of-force incidents in San Francisco involved African Americans, while the group makes up just 5% of the city’s population.To make Black lives matter and to genuinely "protect and serve" the lives and needs of working-class people in San Francisco, we MUST defund the police!Email slashsfpdstash [at] gmail.com for additional info, to offer services for the event, or to endorse. Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 1:27 PM