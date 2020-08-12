United We Dream: Panel Discussion on the Documentary Series "Immigration Nation"
Watched #ImmigrationNation and wondering how you can take action to stop ICE and Border Patrol? Join us for a panel discussion.
Aug. 12 @ 4 PM PT - 5 PM PT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/
Netflix's #ImmigrationNation is triggering and hard for us to watch. Media like that is aimed at ally audiences, and it's inevitable they'll watch. We're here to make sure that people have the resources to understand what they're watching and know how to take action.
Are you thinking about watching the #ImmigrationNation documentary?
The #DefundHate campaign, a coalition of immigrant rights organizations & allies, created this guide of things to know before you watch "Immigration Nation"- and actions that you can take afterward: https://twitter.com/NIJC/status/1291833000112553984
