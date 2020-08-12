top
United We Dream: Panel Discussion on the Documentary Series "Immigration Nation"
Date Wednesday August 12
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream
Location Details
Online via livestream
United We Dream: Panel Discussion on the Documentary Series "Immigration Nation"

Watched #ImmigrationNation and wondering how you can take action to stop ICE and Border Patrol? Join us for a panel discussion.

Aug. 12 @ 4 PM PT - 5 PM PT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/

Netflix's #ImmigrationNation is triggering and hard for us to watch. Media like that is aimed at ally audiences, and it's inevitable they'll watch. We're here to make sure that people have the resources to understand what they're watching and know how to take action.

Are you thinking about watching the #ImmigrationNation documentary?

The #DefundHate campaign, a coalition of immigrant rights organizations & allies, created this guide of things to know before you watch "Immigration Nation"- and actions that you can take afterward: https://twitter.com/NIJC/status/1291833000112553984
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 11:30 AM
by United We Dream
Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 11:30 AM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census. The census determines the funding over the next 10 years for public schools, affordable housing, Medicare, Medi-Cal, college scholarships, and so much more!

Complete the 2020 CENSUS here: https://my2020census.gov/
