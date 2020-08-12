top
Action: Demand Congress Include All Immigrants in the Next COVID Stimulus Bill
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 12
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream
Location Details
Online action
ACTION: Demand Congress Include All Immigrants in the Next COVID Stimulus Bill

Organizer: United We Dream

LINK: https://homeishere.us/home-is-here-day-of-action/

A little over a month ago, immigrant youth had a huge win at the Supreme Court in which
the majority of justices upheld DACA and ordered the Department of Homeland Security
to reinstate the program to its original form.

Instead of following the Supreme Court decision, the Trump administration and DHS
released another memo with their plans to unlawfully dismantle the program piece by piece.

We are in the middle of a pandemic. DACA must remain in place! Immigrants must be included in all COVID stimulus legislation!

Please click the link then fill out the online form to let congress know that ALL people, including immigrants deserve help and protections during COVID, including:

1. Free COVID-19 testing, treatment, and services for ALL, regardless of immigration status.

2. Cash assistance for all, regardless of immigration status

3. Extended protections from deportation for DACA, TPS holders and other immigrants.

4. No additional funding to ICE and CBP

A letter to your senators will be provided, but you can also add your own words.
The United We Dream website will send your letter for you using your zip code
information to determine the correct senate offices.

NOTE: This form was placed on the web on Aug. 11 and continues to be online.
For more event information: https://homeishere.us/home-is-here-day-of-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 10:45 AM
