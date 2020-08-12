top
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism
Revolutionize The Vote: The Climate Emergency, Racial Justice and Your Voting Power
Date Monday August 17
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorFuture Coalition
Location Details
Online via livestream
REVOLUTIONIZE THE VOTE

Revolutionize the Vote (formerly Vote for the Earth campaign) is coming up, so tune in to hear stories of Indigenous wisdom and Black liberation!

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2020 @ 5 PM - 7 PM PT

Livestream: https://futurelive.us/

Website: https://futurelive.us/revolutionize-the-vote/

Line-up/agenda: https://futurelive.us/revolutionize-the-vote/agenda/

Join the movement: text FUTURE to 56525

Protecting our communities from systemic racism and violence, and the climate emergency
go hand in hand. That is why your vote is critical to turning the tide in the November presidential election.

We’re elevating stories of Indigenous wisdom and Black liberation during a 2 hour livestream starting at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). Hear the perspectives of climate emergency frontliners, movement builders and artists.

Learn how and why young people vote (or don’t), what’s at stake this 2020 election, and
how you can influence change and give voice to your communities in November and beyond.

FEATURING

Anjelah Johnson | Antoine Edwards | Ayoni | Cody Looking Horse | Jaden Smith | Jasilyn Charger | Kaylah Brachwaite | Larry Thompson Sr. | Nattaanii Means | Portugal the Man | Reverend Lennox Yearwood | Simone Johnson | Supaman | The Grand Alliance – Sur Ellz, Kayla Marque & Crl Crrll | Thomas Lopez | Tokata Iron Eyes | UMI | Van Jones | Vic Barrett | Zakaria Kronemer | Zeena Abdulkarim | Hosted by Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and Leala Pourier
______________________________________________________________

#BeAVoter #Vote2020

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#BeCounted #2020Census

Have your household complete the 2020 Census. The census determines the funding
of public schools, college scholarships, affordable housing, health care programs,
and so much more! It is safe and confidential with no question about citizenship status.

CENSUS here: https://my2020census.gov/
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Future Coalition

Future Coalition is a national network and community for youth-led organizations and youth leaders. Future Coalition works collaboratively to provide young people with the resources, tools, and support they need to create the change they want to see in their communities and in this country.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefuturecoalition/
For more event information: https://futurelive.us/revolutionize-the-vote/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 5:47 AM
