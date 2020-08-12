



Revolutionize the Vote (formerly Vote for the Earth campaign) is coming up, so tune in to hear stories of Indigenous wisdom and Black liberation!



Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2020 @ 5 PM - 7 PM PT



Livestream:



Website:



Line-up/agenda:



Join the movement: text FUTURE to 56525



Protecting our communities from systemic racism and violence, and the climate emergency

go hand in hand. That is why your vote is critical to turning the tide in the November presidential election.



We’re elevating stories of Indigenous wisdom and Black liberation during a 2 hour livestream starting at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). Hear the perspectives of climate emergency frontliners, movement builders and artists.



Learn how and why young people vote (or don’t), what’s at stake this 2020 election, and

how you can influence change and give voice to your communities in November and beyond.



FEATURING



Anjelah Johnson | Antoine Edwards | Ayoni | Cody Looking Horse | Jaden Smith | Jasilyn Charger | Kaylah Brachwaite | Larry Thompson Sr. | Nattaanii Means | Portugal the Man | Reverend Lennox Yearwood | Simone Johnson | Supaman | The Grand Alliance – Sur Ellz, Kayla Marque & Crl Crrll | Thomas Lopez | Tokata Iron Eyes | UMI | Van Jones | Vic Barrett | Zakaria Kronemer | Zeena Abdulkarim | Hosted by Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and Leala Pourier

______________________________________________________________



#BeAVoter #Vote2020



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#BeCounted #2020Census



Have your household complete the 2020 Census. The census determines the funding

of public schools, college scholarships, affordable housing, health care programs,

and so much more! It is safe and confidential with no question about citizenship status.



CENSUS here:

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Future Coalition



Future Coalition is a national network and community for youth-led organizations and youth leaders. Future Coalition works collaboratively to provide young people with the resources, tools, and support they need to create the change they want to see in their communities and in this country.



