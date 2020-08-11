10:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Thursday, Aug. 13 @ 10 AM - 11 AMPT (1 - 2 PM ET)



Livestream:



Zoom:



Facebook post:



Join us on August 13th for a discussion and Q&A on how, using the Earth Challenge app, citizen scientists can help monitor and conserve bee populations around the world.



Bee populations around the world are declining, with many species of bees becoming endangered at rates higher than ever before. Human and bee survival is intertwined —

without bees, we risk doing significant damage to ourselves and our world's ecosystems.



The webinar will be 60 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.



What is citizen science?



Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge. Through citizen science, people share and contribute to data monitoring and collection programs.



The Earth Challenge 2020 app empowers people around the world to monitor and help mitigate threats to environmental and human health in their communities.



Our panelists include:



--Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network

--Anne Bowser, Wilson Center

--Landon Van Dyke, Department of State

--Sam Droege, U.S. Geological Survey

--Moderator: J. Marcelle Lashley-Kaborè, Girls with Knowledge, Inc.



ABOUT: Earth Day Network



Everyone has a place in the environmental movement. We work with educators, faith leaders, activists, organization, and political powers to create positive changes.



Growing out of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in 196 countries to build environmental democracy.



We work through a combination of education, public policy, and consumer campaigns. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. How Citizen Science Can Help Save the BeesThursday, Aug. 13 @ 10 AM - 11 AMPT (1 - 2 PM ET)Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/ Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7jNAz9BnSHyqZCkv28Ct9Q Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/photos/a.374367663156/10157528122273157/?type=3&theater Join us on August 13th for a discussion and Q&A on how, using the Earth Challenge app, citizen scientists can help monitor and conserve bee populations around the world.Bee populations around the world are declining, with many species of bees becoming endangered at rates higher than ever before. Human and bee survival is intertwined —without bees, we risk doing significant damage to ourselves and our world's ecosystems.The webinar will be 60 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.What is citizen science?Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge. Through citizen science, people share and contribute to data monitoring and collection programs.The Earth Challenge 2020 app empowers people around the world to monitor and help mitigate threats to environmental and human health in their communities.Our panelists include:--Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network--Anne Bowser, Wilson Center--Landon Van Dyke, Department of State--Sam Droege, U.S. Geological Survey--Moderator: J. Marcelle Lashley-Kaborè, Girls with Knowledge, Inc.ABOUT: Earth Day NetworkEveryone has a place in the environmental movement. We work with educators, faith leaders, activists, organization, and political powers to create positive changes.Growing out of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in 196 countries to build environmental democracy.We work through a combination of education, public policy, and consumer campaigns. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 11th, 2020 11:54 AM