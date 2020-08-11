top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 8/13/2020
How Citizen Science Can Help Save the Bees
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 13
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorEarth Day Network
Location Details
Online via livestream & Zoom
How Citizen Science Can Help Save the Bees

Thursday, Aug. 13 @ 10 AM - 11 AMPT (1 - 2 PM ET)

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7jNAz9BnSHyqZCkv28Ct9Q

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/photos/a.374367663156/10157528122273157/?type=3&theater

Join us on August 13th for a discussion and Q&A on how, using the Earth Challenge app, citizen scientists can help monitor and conserve bee populations around the world.

Bee populations around the world are declining, with many species of bees becoming endangered at rates higher than ever before. Human and bee survival is intertwined —
without bees, we risk doing significant damage to ourselves and our world's ecosystems.

The webinar will be 60 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.

What is citizen science?

Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge. Through citizen science, people share and contribute to data monitoring and collection programs.

The Earth Challenge 2020 app empowers people around the world to monitor and help mitigate threats to environmental and human health in their communities.

Our panelists include:

--Kathleen Rogers, Earth Day Network
--Anne Bowser, Wilson Center
--Landon Van Dyke, Department of State
--Sam Droege, U.S. Geological Survey
--Moderator: J. Marcelle Lashley-Kaborè, Girls with Knowledge, Inc.

ABOUT: Earth Day Network

Everyone has a place in the environmental movement. We work with educators, faith leaders, activists, organization, and political powers to create positive changes.

Growing out of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in 196 countries to build environmental democracy.

We work through a combination of education, public policy, and consumer campaigns. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.
sm_bees.jpg
original image (960x960)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 11th, 2020 11:54 AM
§#BeAClimateVoter
by Earth Day Network
Tuesday Aug 11th, 2020 11:54 AM
sm_climate_voter.jpg
original image (820x312)
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

ALSO: Have your household complete the 2020 Census. The census supports the funding of public schools, affordable housing, Medicare, Medi-Cal, college scholarships, and so much more!

Complete the 2020 CENSUS here: https://my2020census.gov/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code