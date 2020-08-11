



Tuesday, Aug. 18 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT



Thursday, Aug. 20 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT



Our fourth and final Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Webinar will take place on

Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20 as we take a closer look at the impact

of plastic production on our climate.



Guest speakers for the month of August include Leann Leiter, Earthworks’ Pennsylvania & Ohio Field Advocate and certified optical gas imaging thermographer, and

Jed Alegado, Senior Communications Officer for Asia Pacific of #breakfreefromplastic.



Our Tuesday webinar (August 18) will feature presentations from Leann and Jed, and our Thursday webinar (August 20) will give participants an opportunity to further the discussion and network with others.

Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Digital Series



3rd Tuesdays & 3rd Thursdays, May to August from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)



For each month, Tuesday will be presentations by our featured speakers and Thursday will be an opportunity to continue the discussion, share your concerns and issues in your community, and network with others.



May 19 and 21 - Health

June 16 and 18 - Economics

July 21 and 23 - Environment

August 18 and 20 - Climate (next and final)

ORGANIZATIONS:



People Over Petro

BCMAC – Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community

Break Free From Plastic

Breathe Project

Buckeye Environmental Network

Center for Coalfield Justice

Center for Health, Environment, and Justice

Climate Reality Project

Concerned Ohio River Residents

Extinction Rebellion KY

Fractracker Alliance

Freshwater Accountability

Halt the Harm Network

Indigenous Environmental Network

Kentuckians For the Commonwealth

Ohio Poor People’s Campaign: (A National Call for Moral Revival)

Ohio River Guardians

Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition

