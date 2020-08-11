Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic: Impact on Climate (Part 1 of 2)
Tuesday, Aug. 18 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT
Thursday, Aug. 20 @ 4 PM -5:30 PT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/
Join the forum at the link to access all the replay videos and discussion: https://impactsofplastic.com/
Our fourth and final Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Webinar will take place on
Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20 as we take a closer look at the impact
of plastic production on our climate.
Guest speakers for the month of August include Leann Leiter, Earthworks’ Pennsylvania & Ohio Field Advocate and certified optical gas imaging thermographer, and
Jed Alegado, Senior Communications Officer for Asia Pacific of #breakfreefromplastic.
Our Tuesday webinar (August 18) will feature presentations from Leann and Jed, and our Thursday webinar (August 20) will give participants an opportunity to further the discussion and network with others.
_________________________________________________________
Tackling the A-Z Impacts of Plastic Digital Series
3rd Tuesdays & 3rd Thursdays, May to August from 4 - 5:30 PM PT (7 - 8:30 PM ET)
For each month, Tuesday will be presentations by our featured speakers and Thursday will be an opportunity to continue the discussion, share your concerns and issues in your community, and network with others.
May 19 and 21 - Health
Replay: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/videos/a-z-impacts-of-plastic-digital-series/1173333019678484/
June 16 and 18 - Economics
Replay: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleOverPetro/videos/economic-impacts-of-plastic/1454524108071195
July 21 and 23 - Environment
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=321350592321248
August 18 and 20 - Climate (next and final)
_________________________________________________________
ORGANIZATIONS:
People Over Petro
BCMAC – Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community
Break Free From Plastic
Breathe Project
Buckeye Environmental Network
Center for Coalfield Justice
Center for Health, Environment, and Justice
Climate Reality Project
Concerned Ohio River Residents
Extinction Rebellion KY
Fractracker Alliance
Freshwater Accountability
Halt the Harm Network
Indigenous Environmental Network
Kentuckians For the Commonwealth
Ohio Poor People’s Campaign: (A National Call for Moral Revival)
Ohio River Guardians
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
PASUP (Pittsburghers Against Single Use Plastics)
|
For more event information: https://impactsofplastic.com/
