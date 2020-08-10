top
Women Take The Stage: Rally & Concert Honoring the 19th Amendment's Centennial
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 26
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorWomen Take The Stage
Location Details
Online via livestream (free)
Women Take The Stage: Rally & Concert Honoring the 19th Amendment's Centennial

When: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 6 PM - 7:15 PM PT (9 PM – 10:15 PM ET)

Cost: FREE

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-take-the-stage-tickets-112366583476

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wttsrally/

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/275648663500667/
__________________________________________________________

Women Take the Stage is an online rally to commemorate the centennial of the
19th Amendment and address our nation’s voting issues. On Equality Day 2020
this August 26, speakers and musicians will share a virtual stage for inspiration,
entertainment and voting action. The rally aims to amplify women’s voices in order to:

- Get more people to vote
- Support free, fair and safe elections
- Increase the number of women in elected office

The lineup so far ...

SPEAKERS

- Alicia Garza (Co-founder, Supermajority)
- Andrea Jenkins (Trailblazing transgender politician)
- Billie Jean King (Tennis icon)
- Carol Jenkins (CEO, ERA Coalition)
- Charlotte Mangin (Director, UNLADYLIKE2020)
- Debbie Almontaser (American Muslim Women PAC)
- Dolores Huerta (Legendary labor leader)
- Gail Small (Executive Director, Native Action)
- Gloria Steinem (Groundbreaking feminist & writer)
- Idina Menzel (Actor, singer)
- Rev. Jacqui Lewis (Anti-racism leader)
- Jennifer Siebel Newsom (Founder, The Representation Project; CA First Partner)
- Kierra Johnson (Deputy Executive Director, National LGBTQ Task Force)
- Lakeila Stemmons (National Director, Higher Heights)
- Letitia James (New York's first and current African American Attorney General)
- Lily Tomlin (Actor, writer, comedian)
- Megan Smith (CEO, shift7; 3rd Chief Technology Officer of the US)
- Mia Ives-Rublee (Founder, Women's March Disability Caucus)
- Mona Lake Jones (Poet Laureate of Seattle)
- Ruth Simmons (Ivy League's first African American president; current president of an HBCU)
- Staceyann Chin & Zuri (Spoken-word poet & daughter)
- Tina Tchen (CEO, Time's Up)
- Vanessa Williams (Actor, singer)

MUSIC

- Be Steadwell
- BETTY
- Dance Brigade
- DGLS
- Indigo Girls
- Kate Pierson
- Martha Redbone
- Pura Fé
- Skip the Needle
- Sweet Honey in the Rock
- Tamika Lawrence
__________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Women Take the Stage

Women Take the Stage is a collaboration between three equal rights organizations.
1@1 Productions stages arts events and actions for women's rights. Women March in Seneca Falls ensures that feminist voices, equality and justice stay on the action agenda in New York State and nationally. WILL fosters values-based leadership and active participation in government and other venues of social transformation.

Together they’ve created a groundbreaking concert and rally on the centennial of the 19th Amendment, celebrating the heroes whose work advanced women's right to vote, and highlighting voting action still needed today.

Website: https://womentakethestage.org/
For more event information: https://womentakethestage.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 8:04 PM
§#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
by Women Take The Stage
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 8:04 PM
vote.jpg
VOTE: Register, pre-register (16-17 yrs), or check your registration status here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
https://womentakethestage.org/
§#2020Census #EveryoneCounts
by Women Take The Stage
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 8:04 PM
census_fight_undercount.jpg
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
https://womentakethestage.org/
