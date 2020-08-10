For this banner drop action, we'll have these messages on banners: BLACK LIVES MATTER, DEMILITARIZE, HEALTHCARE NOT WARFARE, JUSTICE, MAKE AMERICA LOVE AGAIN, VOTE, WE SHARE WE WIN, WE ARE ONE, ...



We will be displaying smaller messages on the bridge itself, and hanging larger banners to be seen by motorists traveling below in both directions.



Feel free to bring additional appropriate messages and props.



All are welcome to join, though we'd most like to be joined by those of you who could walk or ride your bike to the location. (Bernal/Mission/Noe/Glen Park)

We already have a small crew and plan to stay socially distanced.



Please let me know if you'd like to join us: mhubert7 [at] earthlink.net

(Wearing a mask and social distancing required)

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 6:34 PM