Santa Cruz for Bernie Endorses Brown, Hill and Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council
Santa Cruz County for Bernie Sanders has announced their organization is endorsing three progressive candidates for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election: Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, and Kayla Kumar.
The organization posted the following message on social media on August 6:
The revolution continues at home: Santa Cruz for Bernie has officially endorsed three progressive candidates for City Council! Sandy Brown, Kayla Kumar, and Kelsey Hill are all running on platforms that center equity, community, and environmental justice. We're confident they will make great councilmembers and are excited to throw our support behind them.
Their campaign pages are linked below, as are their websites where you can learn more about them, or to sign up to endorse, volunteer or contribute! Onward. #MovementsNotMoments
Sandy Brown for Santa Cruz City Council 2020
https://www.sandybrownforcitycouncil.com
https://www.facebook.com/sandybrownforcitycouncil2020/
Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council
https://www.kumarforcouncil.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KumarforCouncil2020/
Kelsey Hill for Santa Cruz City Council
https://kelseyhill4council.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kelseyhill4council/
