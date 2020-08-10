top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Santa Cruz for Bernie Endorses Brown, Hill and Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 5:36 PM
Santa Cruz County for Bernie Sanders has announced their organization is endorsing three progressive candidates for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election: Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, and Kayla Kumar.
sm_2020_santa_cruz_city_council_progressive_candidates_sandy_brown_kelsey_hill_kayla_kumar.jpg
original image (1179x616)
The organization posted the following message on social media on August 6:

The revolution continues at home: Santa Cruz for Bernie has officially endorsed three progressive candidates for City Council! Sandy Brown, Kayla Kumar, and Kelsey Hill are all running on platforms that center equity, community, and environmental justice. We're confident they will make great councilmembers and are excited to throw our support behind them.

Their campaign pages are linked below, as are their websites where you can learn more about them, or to sign up to endorse, volunteer or contribute! Onward. #MovementsNotMoments

Sandy Brown for Santa Cruz City Council 2020
https://www.sandybrownforcitycouncil.com
https://www.facebook.com/sandybrownforcitycouncil2020/

Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council
https://www.kumarforcouncil.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KumarforCouncil2020/

Kelsey Hill for Santa Cruz City Council
https://kelseyhill4council.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kelseyhill4council/
https://www.facebook.com/santacruzcountyfo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code