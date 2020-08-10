Voters! Hear from the candidates for District 1 San Francisco Board of Supervisors to help you vote in the November election. Register here.

During the online forum, candidates will answer questions selected from those submitted in advance by the audience. You can submit questions for consideration when you register on Eventbrite or at lwvsf.org/questions-d1-forum.

Accessibility: Registration on Eventbrite required. This is an online event. The Zoom details will be emailed prior to the Forum. After the event, a recording with closed captions will be available at lwvsf.org.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco organizes candidate forums for local elections. These forums give voters a chance to learn more before casting their vote, and let candidates present their views on issues important to voters. Forums are nonpartisan, free, and open to the public. LWVSF does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.