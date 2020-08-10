Come out the last three Saturdays in August to show support for Black prisoners targeted by Soledad officials in the brutal 3am raid on July 20th.
https://sfbayview.com/2020/07/soledad-3-a-m-raid-on-200-black-prisoners/
Demand Justice for Brutalized Black Prisoners!
|Saturday August 15
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Tasha Williams
|In front of Soledad State Prison CTF, off Highway 101 in Soledad, CA
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1855030834...
