Join us on Saturday, August 22, 11 a.m. outside Soledad State Prison (CTF) during Black August to demand justice for Black prisoners. In the spirit of the Black Lives Matter Movement, we will stand up to racist guard terrorism and demand "Black Incarcerated Lives Matter!" The family friendly event will be a rally with speakers and music.
Support the Black prisoners at Soledad. This is a statewide action organized by We Bring Change, No Justice Under Capitalism, and the Prisoner Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party to protest a racist, brutal, life endangering cell extraction in the early hours of July 20.
Over 200 Black prisoners were torn brutally from their cells without their masks, and forced to sit for 6 hours side by side in the chow hall with their hands zip-tied behind them. They were taunted by racist guards who called them the N-word and yelled "Black Lives Don't Matter."
|Date
|Saturday August 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Judy Greenspan
|Location Details
|The event will be held in front of the gates of Soledad State Prison CTF off Highway 101 in Soledad, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7961977509...
