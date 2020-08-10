Virtual Watsonville Film Festival Presents: "No Place to Grow" short film + Q&A

A group of Latino farmers find themselves representing a movement to save the last green space in Santa Cruz’s Beach Flats neighborhood, which is facing gentrification. Corporate power, city politics, local activism collide in the intersection of family farming traditions and the “urban growth machine.” [Documentary. 27 min. All Ages. Bilingual, with English & Spanish subtitles.]

The film is currently available to watch for free online at http://watsonvillefilmfest.org/virtual-wff

Conversation with Director Michelle Aguilar and Special Guests will take place on Aug. 13 at 6pm, see the Zoom link info above.