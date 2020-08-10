top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/13/2020
No Place to Grow (Film + Q&A)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 13
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Location Details
Via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82849541440?pwd=ZFBGbC84N3dqNEdMZXpLcHhoOFdVdz09

Meeting ID: 828 4954 1440

Passcode: VWFF2020

One tap mobile: +16699009128
Virtual Watsonville Film Festival Presents: "No Place to Grow" short film + Q&A

A group of Latino farmers find themselves representing a movement to save the last green space in Santa Cruz’s Beach Flats neighborhood, which is facing gentrification. Corporate power, city politics, local activism collide in the intersection of family farming traditions and the “urban growth machine.” [Documentary. 27 min. All Ages. Bilingual, with English & Spanish subtitles.]

The film is currently available to watch for free online at http://watsonvillefilmfest.org/virtual-wff

Conversation with Director Michelle Aguilar and Special Guests will take place on Aug. 13 at 6pm, see the Zoom link info above.

sm_virtual_wff_no_place_to_grow-2_web.jpg
original image (1200x800)
For more event information: http://watsonvillefilmfest.org/virtual-wff

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 1:52 PM
