BREAKING: Reina Robinson Launches Campaign for Vallejo City Unified School District Trustee vote4reina [at] gmail.com)

Monday Aug 10th, 2020 12:12 PM by Reina Robinson

Reina Robinson announced her candidacy for the Vallejo City Unified School District’s newly created Trustee Area 2 today, along with a major community endorsement from Vallejo Girls Youth Empowerment Group. Her candidacy for VCUSD Trustee Area 2 comes nearly two years after the City of Vallejo was found to be in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.