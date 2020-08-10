Direct Action Monterey Network and Old Capitol Books are teaming up again for another letter writing session in support of political prisoners in US jails and prisons.
This month we'll be writing to anarchist prisoner Casey Brezik.
To participate you'll need:
Internet
Pen or pencil
paper
envelope
stamp
If you're local and you don't have a stamp, we can make a plan to help you get your letter to Casey.
The link to join is: https://meet.jit.si/MontereyAnarchistBlackCross
The meeting will be password protected, and we'll give out the password before the event to everyone who RSVPs to this event or who emails centralcoastdirectaction at gmail dot com
Hope to see you there!
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3144158263...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 11:38 AM
