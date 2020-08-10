top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 8/16/2020
Anarchist Black Cross - Virtual Political Prisoner Support
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 16
Time 7:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Monterey Network
Location Details
Online
Direct Action Monterey Network and Old Capitol Books are teaming up again for another letter writing session in support of political prisoners in US jails and prisons.

This month we'll be writing to anarchist prisoner Casey Brezik.

To participate you'll need:

Internet
Pen or pencil
paper
envelope
stamp

If you're local and you don't have a stamp, we can make a plan to help you get your letter to Casey.

The link to join is: https://meet.jit.si/MontereyAnarchistBlackCross

The meeting will be password protected, and we'll give out the password before the event to everyone who RSVPs to this event or who emails centralcoastdirectaction at gmail dot com

Hope to see you there!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3144158263...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 11:38 AM
