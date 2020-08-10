top
San Francisco: Nationwide Mass Protest to Demand Trump Pence Out Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 05
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Location Details
San Francisco: Rally Embarcadero Plaza, Market St & Steuart St, then March to San Francisco City Hall
United Nationwide Mass Protest to Demand Trump Pence Out Now!

Organizer: Refuse Fascism Bay Area

Labor Day weekend has always marked the end of summer. But with the COVID-19 pandemic – and this regime’s genocidal handling of it – we must mark the end of summer by making Labor Day weekend a turning point in the struggle to drive the Trump/Pence regime from power, building a movement with the necessary strength and resolve to stay in the streets day after day, night after night, not stopping until our demand Trump Pence Out Now is won.

Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 PM – 2 PM

RALLY: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco 94105

MARCH: from Embarcadero Plaza march to San Francisco City Hall,
1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco 94102

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/301028291223801

National website: https://refusefascism.org/

Flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11E02XIYDuuK5GOgThPX5PZ-Dp9z5O1CI/view
______________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19

https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit

To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:

--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
trump_protest.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayArea

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 9:22 AM
