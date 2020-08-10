United Nationwide Mass Protest to Demand Trump Pence Out Now!
Organizer: Refuse Fascism Bay Area
Labor Day weekend has always marked the end of summer. But with the COVID-19 pandemic – and this regime’s genocidal handling of it – we must mark the end of summer by making Labor Day weekend a turning point in the struggle to drive the Trump/Pence regime from power, building a movement with the necessary strength and resolve to stay in the streets day after day, night after night, not stopping until our demand Trump Pence Out Now is won.
Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 PM – 2 PM
RALLY: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco 94105
MARCH: from Embarcadero Plaza march to San Francisco City Hall,
1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco 94102
Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/301028291223801
National website: https://refusefascism.org/
Flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11E02XIYDuuK5GOgThPX5PZ-Dp9z5O1CI/view
______________________________________________________________
SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19
https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
