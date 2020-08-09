UNITE HERE Local 2 initiated some hardball negotiations in response to the termination of 2,154 Giants and Warriors stadium workers, and is planning an action to counter the billionaire sports owners' disrespect. Workers and supporters will assemble on Friday, August 14 at 6pm at the Willie Mays statue at the Giants ballpark, prior to the Giants-A's game. For the latest info, check out these websites:
Local 2 -- https://www.unitehere2.org/updates
Marc Norton -- https://MarcNortonOnline.wordpress.com
|Friday August 14
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Protest
|Marc Norton
|Willie Mays statue, 3rd and King Streets, Giants ballpark (Oracle Park)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 10:03 PM
