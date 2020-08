August 29 & 30, 2020 and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the South Bay.



Theme: EQUALITY RISING



We will be streaming on Facebook live, YouTube live, Twitch, and directly from

our website,



Facebook event:



Facebook page:



Saturday, August 29



Pride Exercise Content 9 AM - 10 AM

Family Garden Content 10 AM - 1 PM

Community Content 1 PM - 6 PM

Queer Trans Stage 6 PM - 9 PM

DJ Pride Dance Party on Zoom 9 PM - midnight



Sunday, August 30



Digital Parade 10 AM - 11 AM

Digital Drag Brunch on Zoom 11 AM - noon

Hey Girl Stage 12 PM - 2 PM

Digital Main Stage 2 PM - 9 PM



#svpride

#equalityrising



ABOUT: Silicon Valley Pride



Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. It all started back in 1975 as a gay rights rally and evolved into San Jose Pride Festival in 1976. The following year, 1977 San Jose added its first parade to the celebration.



In 2014 San Jose Pride was changed to Silicon Valley Pride to include neighboring cities to encourage unity. It is now the largest Pride celebration of the South Bay and is a family friendly event. That is 45 years of honoring and celebrating our rights to choose whom we love and spend our lives with!



The LGBTQ+ movement has been built on the backs of people who have fought hard for equality and progression. We choose to honor those individuals and those whom we’ve lost.

It is important, now more than ever, to make our voices heard and to celebrate our diversity!

