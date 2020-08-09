Come join the 45th Annual Silicon Valley Pride for a digital celebration on
August 29 & 30, 2020 and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the South Bay.
Theme: EQUALITY RISING
We will be streaming on Facebook live, YouTube live, Twitch, and directly from
our website, http://www.svpride.com
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/433623200901729/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SiliconValleyPride
Saturday, August 29
Pride Exercise Content 9 AM - 10 AM
Family Garden Content 10 AM - 1 PM
Community Content 1 PM - 6 PM
Queer Trans Stage 6 PM - 9 PM
DJ Pride Dance Party on Zoom 9 PM - midnight
Sunday, August 30
Digital Parade 10 AM - 11 AM
Digital Drag Brunch on Zoom 11 AM - noon
Hey Girl Stage 12 PM - 2 PM
Digital Main Stage 2 PM - 9 PM
#svpride
#equalityrising
ABOUT: Silicon Valley Pride
Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. It all started back in 1975 as a gay rights rally and evolved into San Jose Pride Festival in 1976. The following year, 1977 San Jose added its first parade to the celebration.
In 2014 San Jose Pride was changed to Silicon Valley Pride to include neighboring cities to encourage unity. It is now the largest Pride celebration of the South Bay and is a family friendly event. That is 45 years of honoring and celebrating our rights to choose whom we love and spend our lives with!
The LGBTQ+ movement has been built on the backs of people who have fought hard for equality and progression. We choose to honor those individuals and those whom we’ve lost.
It is important, now more than ever, to make our voices heard and to celebrate our diversity!
We will not be pushed aside and we will not be erased!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 8/30/2020
|Silicon Valley Pride 2020: A Digital Celebration (Aug. 30)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 30
|Time
|10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Silicon Valley Pride
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 6:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network