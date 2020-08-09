top
Silicon Valley Pride 2020: A Digital Celebration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 29
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSilicon Valley Pride
Location Details
Online via livestream
Come join the 45th Annual Silicon Valley Pride for a digital celebration on
August 29 & 30, 2020 and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the South Bay.

Theme: EQUALITY RISING

We will be streaming on Facebook live, YouTube live, Twitch, and directly from
our website, http://www.svpride.com

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/433623200901729/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SiliconValleyPride

Saturday, August 29

Pride Exercise Content 9 AM - 10 AM
Family Garden Content 10 AM - 1 PM
Community Content 1 PM - 6 PM
Queer Trans Stage 6 PM - 9 PM
DJ Pride Dance Party on Zoom 9 PM - midnight

Sunday, August 30

Digital Parade 10 AM - 11 AM
Digital Drag Brunch on Zoom 11 AM - noon
Hey Girl Stage 12 PM - 2 PM
Digital Main Stage 2 PM - 9 PM

#svpride
#equalityrising

ABOUT: Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. It all started back in 1975 as a gay rights rally and evolved into San Jose Pride Festival in 1976. The following year, 1977 San Jose added its first parade to the celebration.

In 2014 San Jose Pride was changed to Silicon Valley Pride to include neighboring cities to encourage unity. It is now the largest Pride celebration of the South Bay and is a family friendly event. That is 45 years of honoring and celebrating our rights to choose whom we love and spend our lives with!

The LGBTQ+ movement has been built on the backs of people who have fought hard for equality and progression. We choose to honor those individuals and those whom we’ve lost. It is important, now more than ever, to make our voices heard and to celebrate our diversity!
We will not be pushed aside and we will not be erased!
sm_svp.jpg
original image (960x502)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 6:28 PM
§#VotePride & #2020Census
by Silicon Valley Pride
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 6:28 PM

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
