



Join the film screening and discussion of the documentary on the historic presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm, the first woman & first Black major-party candidate to run

for President of the United States in 1972.



Fri, Aug 21, 2020 @ 6:00 PM PDT



Cost: FREE



RSVP Eventbrite:



Born in Brooklyn to Caribbean immigrants, Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm (1924-2005) became one of the most consequential American politicians of the latter twentieth century.



Raised in Brooklyn and Barbados, she excelled at academics, earning a BA from Brooklyn College in 1946. She married Jamaican Conrad O. Chisholm in 1949. Politically active from a young age, she worked in early education and child welfare through much of the 1950s while seeking the greater inclusion of women and people of color in a variety of Democratic political organizations.



Chisholm was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1964 and as the New York State Democratic National Committeewoman in 1968. That same year she became the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.



She co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and the National Women's Political Caucus. She opposed the war in Vietnam while serving on the Veteran's Affairs Committee, and sought to raise the minimum wage while serving on the Education and Labor Committee.



She became the first Democrat woman and first Black major-party candidate to run for President of the United States in 1972.



ABOUT: "Chisholm '72: Unbought and Unbossed" (2004)



