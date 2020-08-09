top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | Womyn
View events for the week of 8/21/2020
Film Screening and Discussion of "Chisholm '72: Unbought and Unbossed"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 21
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMechanics' Institute Library
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Film Screening and Discussion of "Chisholm '72: Unbought and Unbossed"

Join the film screening and discussion of the documentary on the historic presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm, the first woman & first Black major-party candidate to run
for President of the United States in 1972.

Fri, Aug 21, 2020 @ 6:00 PM PDT

Cost: FREE

RSVP Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-zoom-discussion-of-chisholm-72-unbought-and-unbossed2004-77-minutes-registration-115289140924

Born in Brooklyn to Caribbean immigrants, Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm (1924-2005) became one of the most consequential American politicians of the latter twentieth century.

Raised in Brooklyn and Barbados, she excelled at academics, earning a BA from Brooklyn College in 1946. She married Jamaican Conrad O. Chisholm in 1949. Politically active from a young age, she worked in early education and child welfare through much of the 1950s while seeking the greater inclusion of women and people of color in a variety of Democratic political organizations.

Chisholm was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1964 and as the New York State Democratic National Committeewoman in 1968. That same year she became the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and the National Women's Political Caucus. She opposed the war in Vietnam while serving on the Veteran's Affairs Committee, and sought to raise the minimum wage while serving on the Education and Labor Committee.

She became the first Democrat woman and first Black major-party candidate to run for President of the United States in 1972.

ABOUT: "Chisholm '72: Unbought and Unbossed" (2004)

Producer-director Shola Lynch was a child actor on Sesame Street, and remembered Chisholm as an inspiring figure in American politics. Advanced degrees in history and apprenticing with documentarian Ken Burns on the acclaimed series Jazz lead her to Chisholm as a subject for her first documentary feature. Chisholm '72 is enriched not only by extensive footage of the campaign, but by interviews with Chisholm as a witty and wise elder stateswoman. What emerges is a portrait of a person of uncommon integrity and strength who made an extraordinary difference in the lives of Americans.
chisholm.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 4:49 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code