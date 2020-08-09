Senate Committee Votes Against Bill to Create Health and Safety Setbacks Around Oil Wells by Dan Bacher

“The fact that dozens of Spanish speaking residents who are currently poisoned by the fugitive emissions coming out of oil wells near their homes and schools were denied the opportunity to express their support for AB345 during yesterday’s hearing is just another example of the environmental racism that they have endured, being unheard,” said Nayamin Martinez, Director of CCEJN and a member of the VISION coalition.