



This Coming August 29, 2020 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the historic Reclaiming of Our Sacred Paha Sapa (Black Hills of 1970) Lead by Dr. Lehman L. Brightman. On this day, we will gather at the Amphitheater at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota to reflect upon the 1970 occupation in a spiritual way, to renewing friendships and bonds formed at that time. We come to pray, to educate The Youth about the Importance of Protecting Our Sacred Sites, and to use this opportunity for our people to be near the place of our origin, the Paha Sapa.



Additionally, we hope to coordinate Tribal Leaders who will discuss the needs of our People and move forward with real resolutions to The Issues Each Reservation Has. Such as Better Health Care on Our Reservations, Schools and Colleges, Red Road Teachings, Language Preservation, Suicide Prevention, Treaty Rights, Tribal Police Force, Water Preservation, Better Housing, Renewable energy's. Traditional dancers and Drums are Welcome to participate.





## With the Coronavirus / Covid-19 Virus still Active in Communities,

we ask that All Whom are Attending United Native Americans Event to Please Provide Your own Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as Masks or Gloves or Face Shields, Hand sanitizer, if you wish to Physically Attend and or Participate in Our Event.





Our Event Is 100% Free. But, Persons Driving to and from Our Event Must Pay For Parking.





Parking Fee: $10.00 - Annual Pass (Cars,Motorcycles and RV's) $50.00 Commercial Bus - Day





There will be a car pool from the Mother Butler Community Center to Mount Rushmore.





We are Currently Raising Funds to Cover the Costs of Travel from The San Francisco Bay Area Back to South Dakota for the 50th Anniversary of the Mount Rushmore Takeover.





Please Make a Contribution at

https://gf.me/u/yms5y4





or





Directly Via Golden 1 Credit Union

Account #0079024185

Routing #321175261





We are extending open invitations to the Inter-Tribal Community and their families to join us, in this historic and educational event. Please RSVP at





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50th-anniversary-of-the-reclaiming-of-mount-rushmore-tickets-83284366783





Quanah Parker Brightman

qbrightman75 [at] hotmail.com

(510) 672-7187





History:





United Native Americans Reclaims Mount Rushmore-1970

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wd1uLgV7mc





On August 29th, 1970, a small group of dedicated young Indians Invaded Mount Rushmore, the so called "National Shrine of Democracy," located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The Indian people who took part in this out standing feat, did so at the Invitation of the Local Indian people from Rapid City, South Dakota and the Surrounding Reservations.



Most of these young Indians were from Different Tribes and Reservations who Volunteered to Help the Sioux in their efforts to force the Federal Government to pay for the illegal taking of their land 94 years ago in 1877.



The Invasion started at 8:00PM. Sat. Evening, the 29th of August 1970, when 23 young Indians, most of whom were college students, braved arrest and fines to help the Sioux regain their Sacred Black Hills. By 7:00AM the next Morning after an all night game of hide and seek or (rangers and Indians) most of the protesters had reached the Top of the Mountain near the four faces of the Presidents, where they hung out a large flag, with the Words, "SIOUX INDIAN POWER." And After a Brief ceremony, they renamed the Mountain "Crazy Horse Mountain" in Honor of the Famous war chief "Crazy Horse."





The Principal Leaders of the Invasion were: Lehman Brightman, National President of (U.N.A.) Elizabeth Fast horse, Verna Gannon, Minnie Two Shoes, Chuggy Fast Horse, Chief Lame Deer, and Carrol Swan, who helped coordinate the whole affair. Once all 23 members had reached the top and assembled, they proceeded to Establish a camp and an occupation that would last for approximately three months, or until Severe winter weather forced the withdrawal.





The incredible story behind this invasion and Occupation started five days earlier, when the local Sioux Indian people from Rapid City, South Dakota and the surrounding reservations established picket lines at the base of the monument. But after four days and nights of demonstrations the park authorities were not only not listening, but seemed to think the whole thing was a big joke. That is until the local People invited out of state Indians and National Indian Organizations to Aid them in their heroic endeavor. After taking the mountain and occupying it for a period of ten days or more, most of the college students and others were forced to return to school or their jobs, but by then the movement had caught on and Indian People from Across South Dakota were visiting the Mountain bring Food and Water and Replacing the original invaders by two fold.



This was the First Indian uprising in South Dakota since the Sioux Wiped Out Custer in 1876, and suddenly young and old alike were taking new faith, Indians were Fighting Back.



