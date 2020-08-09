top
Saving Life on Earth: Protecting People & Wildlife from Poisonous Pesticides
Date Thursday August 13
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online
Saving Life on Earth: Discussion on Protecting People & Wildlife from Poisonous Pesticides

HOST: Center for Biological Diversity

SPEAKERS: The presentation will feature the Center's Lori Ann Burd, environmental health director, and Dr. Nate Donley, senior scientist.

WHEN: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4 PM - 5 PM PT

RSVP: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/event/online-events/1587/signup/
______________________________________________________________

More than a billion pounds of pesticides are used in the United States each year.

While many assume this use is highly regulated, the reality is that the Environmental Protection Agency has for decades refused to assess the impacts of pesticides on endangered species or look at some of the most basic impacts on human health, like farmworker exposure or how our bodies react to being exposed to multiple pesticides at once.

Join us for an hour to learn what the Center is doing to ensure that endangered species and people, especially vulnerable farmworkers and children, are protected from dangerous pesticides and how you can help.

About a quarter of pesticides used in the states are deemed too dangerous to be used in the European Union and other major agricultural nations. Pesticides are also a leading cause of pollinator declines, but are still heavily used even on public lands set aside for wildlife protection.

There’s much work to be done to protect all of us from pesticides.

YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM. THIS WILL BE THE LINK YOU USE TO JOIN THE CALL. PLEASE LOOK FOR IT (POSSIBLY IN SPAM) AND KEEP IT FOR YOUR RECORDS.

NOTE: By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive.
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: The Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. We work through science, law and creative media to secure a future for all species, great or small, hovering on the brink of extinction.

The Center for Biological Diversity is a national nonprofit conservation organization with more than 500,000 members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.

https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/
______________________________________________________________
§#BeAClimateVoter
by Center for Biological Diversity
Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 10:59 AM
sm_climate_voter.jpg
original image (820x312)
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
