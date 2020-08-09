top
Progressive Press Conference
Date Monday August 10
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorProgressive Press Conference
Location Details
Online
When we come together, anything is possible.

Sandy Brown for Santa Cruz City Council 2020, Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council, and Kelsey Hill for Santa Cruz City Council are joining forces at City Hall Monday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 PM for a press conference to discuss shared values. Out of concern for public health, candidates are asking folks to join in from home via the livestream at: https://bit.ly/prog2020launch
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2254822967...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 10:52 AM
