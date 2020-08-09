When we come together, anything is possible.
Sandy Brown for Santa Cruz City Council 2020, Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council, and Kelsey Hill for Santa Cruz City Council are joining forces at City Hall Monday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 PM for a press conference to discuss shared values. Out of concern for public health, candidates are asking folks to join in from home via the livestream at: https://bit.ly/prog2020launch
|Date
|Monday August 10
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Progressive Press Conference
|Location Details
|Online
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2254822967...
